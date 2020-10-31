Ballad Health announced Friday it will suspend all elective and non-emergent procedures that require overnight stays at all of its facilities in response to a growing number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations in the region, effective Nov. 2.
“This decision follows the recent reduction of elective, non-emergent surgical cases at Holston Valley Medical Center,” a release from Ballad said. “We are constantly evaluating this situation and making decisions based on the pandemic’s continued spread. COVID-19 in the Appalachian Highlands reaches every part of Ballad Health, and we must be flexible and fluid in order to provide care for everyone who needs us.”
According to a release from Ballad, team members affected by the reduction will receive additional communication from leadership, but there are no plans to furlough workers at this time.
“Anyone whose schedule is impacted by the postponement of these elective procedures will be redeployed to other areas to assist with the COVID-19 surge,” the release said.
The announcement comes as Ballad reported a record 195 hospitalizations on Friday, 36 of which were in intensive care and 17 of which were on ventilators. Hospitalizations are expected to continue increasing as well, with the health system projecting more than 175 new hospitalizations next week.