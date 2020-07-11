JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health officials say numbers of hospitalized virus patients could double under current outbreak trends in Northeast Tennessee.
“We really are on the brink in this area of the pandemic becoming much worse,” Ballad Director of Infection Prevention Jamie Swift said during a press conference Friday. “We really need our community to understand what’s happening and to partner with us.”
Swift said that Ballad has 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in its facilities and is seeing a daily increase in new patients. Infections are no longer in small population clusters or identifiable groups, she said.
“This is not a battle we can fight alone,” Swift said. “We need the help of our community.”
Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Friday that the current 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Ballad’s East Tennessee hospitals could rise to 100 under current infection trends. Ballad now has 100-125 available beds for patients infected with the novel coronavirus.
“This data is very real,” Deaton said. “It’s very alarming, and we need everyone regardless of how you feel about this that it’s important that you wear a mask and that you physically social distance and you’re very vigilant about hygiene and washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Greene counties on Friday reported a total of 64 new COVID-19 cases, compared to a 21-case rise on June 25, a three-case increase on June 10 and a two-case rise on May 29 — about six weeks ago.
Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said about 5-10% of COVID-19 infections will lead to hospitalization, adding that he was worried about the pandemic situation if it continues into the fall and the upcoming flu season.
“If our resourced need continues … it will be a difficult fall and winter,” Runnels said.
Despite the situation in area communities, Runnels said patients needing other hospital or emergency room services in the Ballad system are safe.
Deaton said that, despite the popular misconception that the elderly are the primary age group hospitalized for the virus, those hospitalized Friday ranged from pediatric patients to the elderly with an average patient age around 60.
The advance of the novel coronavirus has become a community-spread issue, Deaton said, with patients coming from across the spectrum instead of local outbreaks. People who have traveled, college students returning to the region in the summer, restaurant workers, athletes and non-athletes are among those testing positive in the area, he said. Cases have also come from churches and other large gatherings.
Deaton warned that Ballad officials are looking at a second stoppage of elective medical procedures if the area’s infection and hospitalization rate increases continue.
“I wear my mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me,” Deaton said.
Deaton said one upcoming large gathering — the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway — is an opportunity for the public to practice safe health behavior.
“Every individual, every business needs to be diligent,” Deaton said of the Wednesday race as spectators come into the area. He said BMS officials “have done a very good job in planning” for the race.
Full details of BMS’ plan are posted on the speedway’s website.
That plan includes several measures to minimize person-to-person contact.
All ticket sales and scanning will be done digitally, and seating will be set up for social distancing between groups of spectators, according to BMS officials.
Except for golf cart shuttles of spectators with limited mobility, no trams or shuttle buses will be operating.
While BMS guests are encouraged to wear masks once inside the speedway and can take them off when socially distanced in their seats, face coverings will be required in all common areas including restrooms, concession and souvenir stands, elevators and concourses. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up across speedway grounds.
Guests leaving the grounds will not be allowed back inside the raceway.
Attendees planning to buy food or souvenirs at the race should not bring cash. All transactions will be by debit or credit card. The Speedway World gift shop will be closed for the race.
No coolers or glass containers will be allowed, and guests may bring only clear, soft-sided bags no larger than 14 inches in length, width or height. The public will not be allowed in the infield or at drivers’ meetings, and there will be no driver meet-and-greet sessions.
Race spectators will not have access to pay phones or headset/scanner rentals, and there will be no on-site camping except for a few RV spaces. Area campgrounds will open on Tuesday and close Thursday.
“We are a very welcoming community,” Deaton said, “but we would ask visitors to take the same precautions that they would take in their home.”