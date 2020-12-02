KINGSPORT — Ballad Health announced Wednesday it will again cease all elective non-emergency surgeries beginning Monday due to COVID-19 issues.
“The rapid increase we saw over the weekend with the number of cases, both tested and those in a hospital, those don’t include the Thanksgiving numbers,” Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine disclosed during a news conference held at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.
People facing elective surgeries should reach out to their physician for guidance, said Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels.
Ballad Health made a similar announcement on Oct. 30.
Levine said he was both “hopeful and grim” how COVID-19 has impacted the region and stressed Ballad Health would not be furloughing team members.
“We might be closing down certain clinics and redeploying certain staff,” he said. “We hope for the best and plan for the worst.”
About one in five people tested for COVID-19 in our region are testing positive, said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health chief infection prevention officer. “Don’t feel like you should not get tested,” she said.
“Share the word that this (COVID-19) is serious, that it’s deadly and our neighbors are dying every single day,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health chief operating officer. “The spread of COVID-19 is not under control in our area.”
National Guard troops, said Levine, are being used to do testing while a number of Ballad Health personnel are being deployed to where they are needed.
The video
Holston Valley Medical Center nurse Emily Nichole Egan, in a chilling video shown to reporters at the outset of the news conference, indicated COVID-19 was wearing hard on her.
“We’re losing a whole lot of people. I put an ungodly amount of people in body bags that I wasn’t prepared to do,” she said. “There’s been days I’ve lost two patients. ... I cry a lot. This is real.”
Levine noted the system’s nurses “are as fragile as I’ve ever seen” and pointed out that in instances, they “are not being believed.”
“The emotional factor of this virus on our nurses and health care workers, I think the impact is going to be felt for a long time after we get past this virus,” Levine said. “My concern for the number of people who might choose to leave the profession because of sheer exhaustion. They deal with a lot of stuff. To hear people say they don’t have to wear a mask ... not practicing proven steps to avoid the spread of the virus doesn’t make you cool. It makes you dangerous.”
COVID-19 stats
There have been more than 720 deaths in Ballad Health’s 21-county region. Almost 40,000 people have tested positive. About 260 are in a Ballad Health hospital, with 47 patients in an intensive care unit and 25 on a ventilator.
“Our numbers in the hospital are at all-time highs,” said Levine, who indicated the volume of COVID-19 patients could go past 500 by the end of December. He also confirmed all of Ballad Health’s COVID-19 patients in Kingsport are at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Vaccine update
Runnels said limited quantities of a COVID-19 vaccine should be available in two weeks.
Levine said Ballad Health would follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for dispensing it. Runnels noted the vaccine would be given to individuals in two shots spread 21 to 28 days apart.
“We’ll start with the priority populations of health care workers and of course first responders,” Levine said.
Levine said Ballad Health has acquired enough freezers across the region to house the vaccine.
Media coverage
Levine said he didn’t pitch MSNBC to make a trip to the region to interview Ballad Health staff. “The reason was they saw the transparency of our press events every week,” he stressed. “We try to be a constant source of truth throughout this crisis. There’s nothing more damaging than misinformation. Hospitals are not just bricks and mortar. Hospitals are people.”