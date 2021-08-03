By MIKE STILL
Three Southwest Virginia school systems head back to in-person classes this week amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant.
Norton City Schools return to in-person classes today, with Thursday the first day for Lee County and Wise County students. Scott County Schools reopen Monday.
Mask wearing, a subject of all four school systems’ reopening plans posted on their respective websites, varies among the four districts.
In Scott County, according to the school reopening plan, mask wearing is required on all school property and buses.
In Wise County, mask wearing will be mandatory on school buses regardless of student or staff vaccination status. Masks in schools will be optional for all students and staff if the division is considered at low or moderate risk. If a high-risk situation is designated, all students and staff in elementary and combined schools will have to wear masks while all unvaccinated middle and high school students and staff will have to wear masks.
In Norton, masks are mandatory on school buses and strongly recommended for all unvaccinated persons age 2 and older.
Lee County is following a similar low-moderate-high system to Wise County’s for mask wearing in schools. In low-to-moderate risk situations, masks are optional for all students and staff. If the division falls under substantial-to-high risk for more than three consecutive reporting periods, administration will recommend masks for all students and unvaccinated staff at elementary schools and masks for unvaccinated students and staff at middle and high schools.
Arrivals at all schools in the four divisions will be subject to temperature and symptom screening, according to each division’s reopening plan, while social distancing will be in effect.
All school systems will see increased cleaning and sanitation under their respective reopening plans, while remote learning options will remain available.
For details of individual division reopening plans, visit online:
• Scott County: https://www.scottschools.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_256836/File/2021-2022/Plan%20for%20Safe%20Return.pdf
• Lee County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EEd7jGa7IlwQtoJds4MTLIzeLD0cZC7c/view
• Wise County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12OolMbAwojvqPJH1IxC5UtGknHQignqO/view?fbclid=IwAR2lK91-bE20YFKHtXF41Qm7xfskBffx902c24t_Jq4Dz21m84SSHBs39oE
• City of Norton: https://www.nortoncityschools.org/userfiles/100/my%20files/ncs%20reopening%20plan%202020-21%206.15.2020.docx.pdf?id=752
The LENOWISCO Health District will hold back-to-school vaccination clinics in August across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton. Appointments are not required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as there is sufficient vaccine available.
At the back to school events, TDAP, HPV, and meningococcal vaccines will also be available. The events will also be Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine events for children ages 12 and up, else the mobile unit uses Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Look for the Virginia Department of Health vehicle at these locations:
Aug. 4
Coeburn Middle School, 4-6 p.m.
Aug. 6
Stickleyville Community Center, 5-8 p.m.
Aug. 7
Coal Railroad Days, Appalachia, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Aug. 10
• Nickelsville Elementary School, 3-5 p.m.
• Gate City Middle School, 6-7 p.m.
Aug. 11
Rye Cove Intermediate, 3:30-6 p.m.
Aug. 12
- Inman Village, Appalachia, 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 13
Woodbooger Grill, Norton, 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 17
UVA Wise New Student Convocation, Wise, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Aug. 19
Pine Hill Housing Area, Norton, 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 20
Litchfield Manor, Coeburn 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 21
Wise Town Block Party, Big Glades, Wise, 2-5 p.m.
Aug. 24
Thomas Village Apartments, Duffield, 2-6 p.m.
Aug. 26
Clinchview Apartments, St. Paul, 2-6 p.m.