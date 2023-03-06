Music at UVA Wise - Jenny Cornett and Richard Galyean

Jenny Cornett dreamed in high school of being a band director and, after a three-decade detour working and helping raise a family, she is working toward that goal under the tutelage of UVA Wise music professor Richard Galyean.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — What did you want to do after high school?

In Jenny Cornett’s case, after earning an associate degree in drafting, working in mining engineering and helping raise a family over three decades, she wanted to be a band director.

