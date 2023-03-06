WISE — What did you want to do after high school?
In Jenny Cornett’s case, after earning an associate degree in drafting, working in mining engineering and helping raise a family over three decades, she wanted to be a band director.
Besides studying music education at UVA Wise, Cornett plays in five bands at the college: the Highland Winds, the college’s Jazz Band, the Wise Guys brass ensemble, the Highland Cavaliers Pep Band and, for good measure, the college’s marching band.
“Music’s always been a part of my life,” said Cornett, who played trombone and then euphonium in her high school band in Dickenson County, “but something was missing. I’d wanted to be a band director when I graduated from high school, but there wasn’t a full music program at UVA Wise then.”
Cornett said she had looked for a community group so she could continue playing music, but she wasn’t able to find anything until “divine intervention” led her to that missing part.
“My daughter is a senior at UVA Wise, and she asked me one day to help her find an email in her campus account,” Cornett said. “I found it in her delete file, and I found another email about music lessons.
“My husband had just retired from his job,” Cornett added. “I asked him how he felt if I went back to college to study music, and he said, ‘I know how much it makes you happy, and I’ll be behind you 100%.’ ”
After auditioning for UVA Wise professor Richard Galyean for the Highland Winds, Cornett was invited to join the Winds, the Jazz Band and the Wise Guys.
Cornett and her family had settled in St. Paul several years ago, and she started as a college freshman in the music program two years ago.
“When I joined the Highland Winds, everything just clicked,” said Cornett. “It’s like I had never stopped.”
Since returning to college, Cornett said she keeps a full schedule and gets along well with her classmates.
“Mondays are a long day,” said Cornett, “I’m on campus from nine in the morning to 9:30 at night with classes and rehearsals. A couple of the students started calling me the crazy aunt of the band because I’m older than everyone else. Every other day is the same, from nine in the morning until about three in the afternoon.”
Galyean said Cornett has fit in well with the students.
“They listen to her and respect her,” Galyean said, “and they’ve taken to calling her the band momma.”
“(Galyean’s) been great,” Cornett said. “He’s been totally supportive, helping out whenever I have questions or help with music.”
Galyean said Cornett makes all the Wise Guys’ tours, including a recent trip to Washington, D.C.
“She’s our second non-traditional student in the program,” Galyean said. “Eddie Davis came here several years ago, graduated with his bachelor’s degree and is now the band director over in Jenkins, Kentucky.”
The UVA Wise music program has produced about 10 to 12 band directors since 2010, Galyean said, with several of them in school systems in Southwest Virginia.”
“So there’s hope for me,” Cornett said with a laugh.
“That’s one of the good things about the program here,” said Galyean. “If you come here with the caveat that you put in the work, we’ll find a place for you.”
Even with a full class schedule and five bands in which to perform, Cornett said she still focuses on that goal from high school.
“As long as I’m teaching music,” Cornett said, “I’m fine.”