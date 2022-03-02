NORTON — David Rose got to see his handiwork placed back in front of Norton City Hall almost a year after it came to his workshop.
Rose, a maintenance supervisor for the city, has handled two restorations of the replica naval cannon that has occupied pedestals in two different sites since 1933.
“It was a lot of work, but it was slow between mowing and the parks to take care of,” Rose said on Tuesday after city officials unveiled the replica 24-pounder gun with its rebuilt carriage back on the concrete pedestal it occupied for more than five decades.
Rose said the gun — one of 50 replicas cast at the Boston Navy Yard to equip the U.S.S. Constitution for the 1907 Jamestown Exposition — involved help from the U.S.S. Constitution Museum to build a new carriage from southern yellow pine with solid oak axles and original hardware.
The gun — one of several from the restored 1907 Old Ironsides — was donated by the War Department as a war memorial.
The cannon featured in Norton’s Armistice Day 1933 celebration and, according to local lore, survived a scrap metal drive during World War II.
President John F. Kennedy’s grandfather, John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald, helped organize a national fundraising campaign to pay for much of the 1897 restoration of Constitution, which ended its operational career by capturing a slave ship eight years before the Civil War.
Napoleon Bonaparte and one of his descendants also were linked to Constitution’s history. The ship’s captain in the early 1800’s brought a set of French china for the grandmother of Charles “Lunchbox Charlie” Bonaparte, who was Secretary of the Navy in 1905 and wanted the ship towed to sea as a target for battleship gunnery practice.
Rose said the Constitution Museum provided drawings, photographs and material specifications to help with his work.
“You work four hours here and six hours there and it didn’t look like you were getting anywhere,” said Rose. “That oak there is the hardest wood I ever worked with.”
The work began
Crews removed the cannon on March 10, 2021, and the latest round of work began. Finding the oak for the carriage axles posed its own challenges to the project.
“It took four months to dry out the wood, and it wept the whole time,” Rose said. “We didn’t turn the axles on a lathe. I used a draw knife after (City Engineer) Steve McElroy plotted out sides on the oak.”
Rose said workers scraped the cannon clean of paint before he gave it three coats of primer and coats of gloss black paint. The carriage was painted a reddish brown — an 18th century measure to mute bloodstains of gun crews unlucky enough to be injured or killed by an opposing ship’s gunfire.
The carriage weighs about 800 pounds, Rose said, with the four original cast-iron wheels each weighing about 100 pounds and the cannon itself weighing another 7,500 pounds. He replaced linchpins securing the wheels to the axles with new oak pins cut according to information from the Constitution Museum
“When we mounted the gun to the carriage a week ago, we let it sit a few days and it never moved or budged or anything,” Rose said. “The carriage should last at least 25 years and those oak axles 50 or 60 years they’d last.”
As Rose and officials viewed the restored cannon, he admitted his concerns before Tuesday.
“For a while I didn’t think I was ever going to get to this point,” said Rose. “I was worried about it fitting on the pedestal properly, but it did so I’m more relieved today than anything.”
One more project
With three years before retirement, Rose said he still has another project on his schedule.
“There’s some benches at the park I want to get fixed up.”