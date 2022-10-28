Chandler case arrests

Federal prosecutors say this Taurus 9 mm pistol, from an unsealed U.S. District Court criminal complaint, was found with items seized after Michael Donivan White's Nov. 13, 2021 arrest. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives technicians say the pistol fired the bullet that killed Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.

 Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney's Office

When federal prosecutors announced the arrests of Michael Donivan White and 18 alleged co-conspirators of a methamphetamine ring Tuesday, more details came out about the weapon used in the killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.

According to the federal criminal complaint against White and others, federal and local authorities tracked down White to a Lynn Garden motel on Nov. 13, 2021, where they seized a Brazilian-manufactured Taurus G2-C 9mm semi-automatic pistol among other items.

