DUFFIELD — Investigators are awaiting autopsy and identification results on a body found in Duffield on Saturday.
Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds said Sunday that the decomposing body of a male was found in high grass along Boone Trail Road in the area of the Duffield Industrial Park. A motorist had parked nearby and noticed something odd before finding the body, he said. A cause of death was not obvious due to the body’s condition.
Edds said the body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, and investigators are waiting to see if there is a connection with an earlier missing person report filed with the sheriff’s office.