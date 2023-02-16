UVA Wise hosts Jim Webb

Former U.S. Senator James Webb, Jr. will speak at UVA Wise on Wednesday, Feb. 22, about Scots-Irish influence on American history.

 Contributed

WISE — UVA Wise will host former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy, Marine officer, lawyer and author James Webb Jr. for a presentation on the impact of the Scots-Irish on American history.

Webb and his wife, attorney Hong Le Webb, will make separate presentations at the college Wednesday, Feb. 22.

