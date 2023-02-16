WISE — UVA Wise will host former U.S. Senator, Secretary of the Navy, Marine officer, lawyer and author James Webb Jr. for a presentation on the impact of the Scots-Irish on American history.
Webb and his wife, attorney Hong Le Webb, will make separate presentations at the college Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Drawing on his 2004 book, “Born Fighting: How The Scots-Irish Shaped America,” Webb will talk about how Scots-Irish immigrants and their descendants have affected the country’s evolution. The book was adapted in 2011 for a Smithsonian Channel cable documentary.
The presentation, past of the UVA Wise College Lecture Series, starts at 7 p.m. at the Science Lecture Hall and is free to the public.
Webb, a Naval Academy graduate, also served as Secretary of the Navy in the Reagan administration and defeated George Allen in 2006 in the Virginia U.S. Senate race, serving one term before retiring in 2013.
Webb’s career has included writing the script for and producing “Rules of Engagement” with Samuel L. Jackson and Tommy Lee Jones. He gained notice in 1978 with his Vietnam War novel “Fields of Fire,” which drew on his experience as a Marine platoon leader. Injured in combat, Webb received the Navy Cross, Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
Webb, who has also worked as a journalist, has written several books in addition to “Fields of Fire” and “Born Fighting,” including a 2015 memoir, “I Heard My Country Calling.”
Hong Le Webb emigrated from Vietnam after the fall of Saigon and became a corporate lawyer. She will join a panel discussion at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 with Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow and Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Stone titled, “So You Want to Go to Law School” at the college’s Cantrell Hall. The panel discussion is free to the public.