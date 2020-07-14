CHURCH HILL – The public is invited to attend an open house and ribbon cutting event on Aug. 7 for the new Fast Pace Health urgent care clinic which is currently wrapping up construction in front of Church Hill’s Food Lion store off of Highway 11-W.
Fast Pace Health was founded with its original clinic in Collinwood, Tenn., in 2009, and currently has 115 urgent care clinics in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The Church Hill location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours, providing a comprehensive array of walk-in, urgent, primary, preventative, behavioral health, telehealth, and occupational health care services.
The clinic will be equipped with multiple exam rooms, on-site lab testing to include COVID-19 testing, X-ray capabilities, behavioral health virtual consultation, and telemedicine services.
Fast Pace Health CEO Greg Steil said the clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses and injuries to include wellness, diagnostic and screening services.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a accessible, comfortable, stress-free, and professional health care experience to this community,” Steil said. “The staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services and meet the needs of this community.”
Steil noted that Fast Pace Health has built its name and reputation on providing reliable, “affordable care to smaller, rural communities. These clinics provide an immediate solution to areas without access to a variety of health care options, or would face a longer drive to another facility.”
“Fast Pace Health believes care is an essential need in times like the present pandemic, and Fast Pace has the frontline services, convenient locations, and safe facilities to provide that care to the people of Church Hill,” Steil added.
As part of its Aug. 7 grand opening, Fast Pace Health will host an open house celebration and ribbon cutting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During this time, the community will have a safe and secure opportunity to meet the local staff from the comfort of their vehicle, learn about services, receive a free T-shirt, register to win a 40-inch TV, and become familiar with the location of the clinic.
All necessary social distance measures will be utilized at the event.