BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College and UVA Wise are joining with the Alumni Association of the former Appalachia Training School, Central High School, and James Bland Schools to establish a new endowed scholarship.

The ATCB Alumni Association Scholarship Fund will provide need-based awards to students who are worthy and deserving, with preference given to students who are descendants and/or relatives of students who attended Appalachia Training School, Central High School, the James Bland Schools, or other high schools in Southwest Virginia that have served student populations that were historically underrepresented in college admissions.


