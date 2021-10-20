ELYDALE — Nicole Ayers, Kelli Mooney and Lisa Engle saw themselves as proud aunts and parents of sorts on Wednesday as Elydale Middle School school got pandemic-delayed recognition for its students’ academic prowess.
Elydale Middle School has been tapped by the U.S. Department of Education as one of 325 U.S. schools and seven Virginia schools for the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award program. The program recognizes U.S. schools — in-country and territory as well as Department of Defense overseas schools for military dependent children — for overall performance and improvements among all subgroups of students.
Ayers, Elydale Middle’s principal, said the award marks four years of the continuity with her predecessors, former principals Jason Cave and no division supervisor for student services Mooney.
Cave led the school during the 2018-19 school year — the period on which the school was evaluated for the award — and Mooney became principal in 2019, when the school was nominated.
“The students were in the top 40th percentile based on the 2019 Standards of Learning tests,” Ayers said. “Without the support of our community and parents here, this award would not have been possible.”
Ayers said school staff will head to National Harbor in Maryland in November to accept the award at a Department of Education ceremony.
Elydale is one of only three schools in the Southwest Virginia/East Tennessee region in this year’s roster of Blue Ribbon Schools, along with Greendale Elementary School in Abingdon and Towne Acres Elementary School in Johnson City.
Most of the students who made the award possible through their academic performance have moved upward and onward to Thomas Walker High School, said school reading specialist Rebecca Cheek, but many of the faculty are still on the school’s team and have continued their work through the pandemic.
“I just want to see the kids recognized for their hard work,” said Cheek.
Wednesday’s celebration at the school included state recognition, as First District Delegate Terry Kilgore presented a copy of the General Assembly’s September resolution recognizing the school to members of the school’s Student Government Association.
“Think about all the middle schools across the U.S., and then look at how Elydale is the only middle school in Virginia receiving this award,” Kilgore said. “We’re in the beginning of Virginia. This is a huge honor and it shows our kids are competitive with anyone else in the state and the country”
“It’s a testament to the hard work of faculty, staff and students,” said Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Dean, “and the school is one of only 325 schools out of about 100,000 schools to be recognized this year.”
Lee County School Board Chairman Mike Kidwell, whose district includes Elydale, said the award represents the cooperation of many.
“It’s a joint effort,” said Kidwell, “and past and present employees and the community made this possible. We’re very proud of this school, and it takes both the community and parents to support this school. Parents want their kids to learn, and this award is about the kids.”
As they watched students gather outside for a sunny assembly for the award, school counselor Engle, Ayers and Mooney all smiled under their masks.
“I’m just happy and proud,” Mooney said.
“It’s a wonderful school and community,” Engle added.
“We’re like proud aunts, mothers and grandmothers,” Ayers added. “It took the whole family and community to do this.”