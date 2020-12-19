BLOUNTVILLE — Imagine you have 700 employees and 120 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Would having had more than 17% of your workforce sick, or quarantined in case they're contagious, impact your ability to conduct business? The number of employees out or working from home at any time is actually higher than 17% when you consider those who have been quarantined due to their potential exposure, rather than a positive test.
Guess what? If you're a Sullivan County resident, you are that employer. Sullivan County government's general fund employs 700 employees, Mayor Richard Venable told the Times News on Friday. And 120 of them have tested positive "thus far." Of that number, 75 were in the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Venable said. And in addition to the 120, an estimated 30 employees of the county school system have tested positive, Venable noted.
"It paints a grim picture," Venable said. "It's more grim than I wanted to show. But the public does need to know."
Services provided by Sullivan County government have not been completely interrupted at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic, Venable said. But, he added, access to many services is limited as county offices and officeholders have adapted their customer service practices to embrace social distancing and other precautionary measures aimed at reducing transmission of the virus.
Most if not all county offices have had at least one case of COVID-19 among their staff, or have had staff members unable to return to work while in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus while outside the workplace.
Venable himself recently completed quarantine after being exposed through another county official who later tested positive. COVID-19 has swept through the sheriff's office. It temporarily closed the clerk's office in downtown Kingsport (it reopened for drive-through only service on Friday). The county's budget office usually sees a steady stream of visitors, mostly county employees and officeholders. Last week it became by-appointment-only, and conducting business by telephone or email was strongly encouraged. There have been cases in the county trustee's office. And the county attorney has had back-to-back quarantines due to potential exposures.
Plexiglass screens with pass-through slots are now the norm at some county offices, keeping public/employee contact to a minimum. A table outside the trustee's office gives taxpayers the option to use computers there to look up their tax bill, then process credit card payments on connected equipment.
When the Sullivan County Commission held its monthly meeting Thursday, it was the first time the 24-member group conducted in-person business since plexiglass dividers were placed between members' desk areas. And Friday morning one of the commissioners who attended tested positive for COVID-19.
"He went to the doctor for a sinus infection," Venable said. "And they said, 'While you're here let's do a COVID test.' He didn't think he had anything but a sinus infection."
On Friday afternoon Venable told the Times News he had spoken with officials at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department about the potential exposure to other commissioners who were at that meeting Thursday night.
Venable said the two commissioners who sat beside the commissioner testing positive for COVID-19 were notified to quarantine themselves.
"By CDC guidelines, anybody that was within six feet of him for more than 15 minutes needs to quarantine," Venable said. "This is the reality of it. This stuff is real."
Taking the virus seriously was brought up during the commission's meeting Thursday.
Commissioner Mark Vance asked everyone to pray for the family of a 20-plus-years employee of the county who died Thursday. Vance said he and others knew the employee had been hospitalized with COVID-19, had been released, and had a cardiac episode at home Thursday morning. Then, Vance said, he and others were notified during the commission meeting that the employee had died.
"Whether or not you take this serious about COVID-19 ... I've had three friends die. ... This is serious," Vance said. "Please take care and protect yourself during Christmas."
Venable also urged the commission to take COVID-19 precautions seriously and warned that local health officials have projected the county's number of COVID-19 cases could reach 14,000 by mid-January. Venable said he was given that estimate on Dec. 11. On that date the Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,289 cases in Sullivan County since the COVID-19 pandemic began. One week later, two days ago, the TDH reported that number had grown to 9,315.
With that in mind, Venable said he is considering issuing stronger public guidelines than the current mask order.
"I'm giving consideration to looking at how these numbers continue to evolve," Venable said. "The order that we're under now, that order could well change at the first of the year. We started off (earlier this year) with 'stay at home.' I'm considering if these numbers continue, urging people to stay home more after the first of the year. And in the courthouse we will consider if any offices need to shut down based on individual numbers within those offices."