PENNINGTON GAP — How can a vintage bank check and a 1930 letter from a school administrator transform how one learns to write?
Teachers in the Appalachian Writing Project visited the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Lee County on Wednesday to find how apparently simple objects hold stories that need telling.
Center co-founder Ron Carson met with AWP director Amy Clark and 21 Appalachian region public school teachers to talk about how the center’s collection of photos, books, artifacts and the center building itself hold countless tales about Southwest Virginia’s racial history.
“If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition,” Carson told the group, quoting Black History Month originator Dr. Carter G. Woodward.
The Center began in 1987 after Carson and his wife Jill had moved back to Ron Carson’s hometown and discovered how little had been written or collected about the history of black communities in the region. Starting by gathering taped interviews of many older Black residents who had been born in the late 19th century, the Carsons and supporters began gathering the core of the current center’s inventory.
Carson said the center — formerly a school built with $16,000 in 1930s dollars of his great-grandmother Rachel Scott — opened in 1939 and operated as a black-only one-room school until Lee County desegregated in 1965.
“We passed by Pennington Elementary School every day heading to school,” Carson recalled of his days as a student. “There were rock fights, name calling and occasional fist fights but we always lived to see another day.”
Besides telling stories of his time at the school — outhouses for restrooms, no running water — Carson pointed out items that told a broader tale of what it was like to be Black in Southwest Virginia. A photo of mine company Dr. Daniel Gabriel above a medical office cabinet stood against a wall as a testament to the man Carson said was the only White doctor willing to place his hands on a Black patient.
“He delivered just about every Black baby in Lee County from 1929 until 1965,” Carson said.
Almost every item in the Center’s collection today was acquired after 1994, Carson said. When the county board of supervisors returned the building to Carson’s family several years after school desegregation, he said, that agreement came with the condition the building serve as a voting precinct during elections.
What Carson called an “intentional fire” in 1994 destroyed almost every item hung on the walls, including an autographed photo of Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder — the nation’s first elected black governor. Carson attributed the fire to someone thinking that the center’s displays promoted a political agenda. No one was ever arrested or charged with the fire, he added.
A framed booklet and clipping of hair survived and remain framed and hanging three decades later, and more documents, photos and items have replaced those lost in the fire. More photos arrive constantly — a shot of the first integrated band in the area, the gospel quarter For Him in which Carson still sings, Melungeon researchers, previous area landmarks
Asked by one of the teachers how the AAACC compares to a museum, Carson said the center is more than a museum.
“Most museums have you look at things and keep moving,” Carson said.
“We’ve been talking about how you can take one object and people can have different perspectives about it,” Clark said to Carson, who then pulled out a folder containing a blank vintage check with a bank logo in the corner celebrating what is now known in the county as Great Stoneface Rock. The check’s logo, however, calls the landmark in print a rock named with a racial epithet.
When Lee County held its annual Tobacco Parade in the 1960s, Carson said, signs hung around Pennington Gap urging visitors to visit the rock with the racist name until 1969.
“In six months, Pennington Gap Town Council voted to change the name to Great Stoneface Rock,” said Carson.
Educating people about stories like the rock’s name and others are why the Center exists, Carson added. Racism comes in two forms, he told the group — overt and covert. Overt racism like that in Boston in the 1970s over school desegregation and court-ordered busing of students, when he and Jill met, was easier to take because “I’d rather know where I stand with a person than not know.”
Covert racism has been more a way of life in Southwest Virginia because of the smaller relative size of Black communities into current times, Carson said.
“Not being recognized is worse because you don’t exist,” Carson said. “Blacks can be prejudiced, but they can’t be racist because racism is power.”
Later, Clark and program trainers Stephanie Cassell from Norton, Letcher County, Kentucky teacher Lucas Shortt and Wise County Schools teacher Hope Lyons agreed that historical artifacts are important to writing and storytelling.
“Every body of work, every artifact, every story that gives voice to what was previously visible makes our understanding of what Appalachia is and what it means to be Appalachian so much more rich,” said Clark.
Cassell said this summer’s AWP theme of “retelling Appalachia” fits with showing a new generation of Appalachians stories like those found at the AAACC so they can bring their own interpretations.
“The first thing that came to mind was how many untold stories there are,” said Shortt. “How has (AAACC) been open since 1986 and we not know about it. How is this not an idea for a field trip to learn about African American culture throughout our history. Even with black diversity we still need to know these stories and they need to be passed down.”
“It really evoked such an emotional reaction that it just makes me know I have to be a better teacher,” said Lyons. “I have to learn myself how to tackle the uncomfortable issues just has Ron did with truth. I think our students need to hear his stories.”