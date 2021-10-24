KINGSPORT — Now’s the time to submit your favorite small business to the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship for this year’s KOSBE Awards.
This year marks the 27th anniversary of the event, which was created to recognize local businesses for their success, leadership and community involvement. Applications for the awards will remain open until midnight on Oct. 31.
“It highlights the small businesses in our community,” KOSBE Marketing Coordinator Madison Smith said. “It can be anything from a small business that has been around for 20 to 30 years or you started last week. It gets these businesses some recognition on our website if you win and even if you just apply.”
Community members or business owners themselves can nominate their favorite local business for the event’s 21 categories such as new business, veteran-owned, young entrepreneur, construction, food and others. Each submission (which can include multiple categories) is $50. The fee also includes two tickets to the KOSBE Awards set for Dec. 9.
The awards are decided by a panel of KOSBE board members. The judges base their decisions off of factors such as marketing plans and sale revenue. The panel also considers the description and backstory of each business. And this year, the awards will also include a question on how each business has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the past that hasn’t been a question, but it’s something that’s important,” Smith said. “Some (businesses) have done great and some have struggled. We want to hear how they’ve done, how they’ve managed and what they are doing differently.”
The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Fusion at BANQ in Downtown Kingsport for event sponsors, award nominees and last year’s winners. The event will also be livestreamed through News Channel 5 WCYB.