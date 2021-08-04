APPALACHIA — The annual Coal/Railroad Days Festival opens Thursday in celebration of Appalachia’s history as a coal mining and railroad depot town.
Thursday’s festivities start at 6 p.m. with food, crafts and other vendors along Main Street. A beer and wine garden will be available from 6 to 11 p.m., and the band WyldeHeart will play at the main stage downtown at 8 p.m.
Friday is Southern Rock & Roll Bears Roll Night at the festival, starting at 6 p.m. Vendors and the beer and wine garden will be open through 11 p.m. Complete Cardio Zumba starts at the main stage at 6 p.m., followed by the Union High cheerleaders at 6:30 p.m., “Meet the Bears” at 7 and band Southern Rebellion at 8.
Saturday is Coal & Railroad Celebration Day, opening with the Railroad Days 5K Road Race at 8 a.m. Vendors and the beer and wine garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dr. Bruce Large will bring a movie star to the Appalachia Cultural Arts Center on Saturday: an operating soda and ice cream fountain that appeared in the 2013 movie “Big Stone Gap.” The fountain operated for years in the Acme Drug Co. in Appalachia, and Large will bring it back to life starting at 11:30 a.m. to serve ice cream and soda.
Other events Saturday
will include:
• Bank Robbery Reenactment at 11:30 a.m.
• Coal/Railroad Days Parade at noon, with lineup on Callahan Avenue starting at 11:30 a.m.
• Main Street Shootout Reenactment at 1:30 p.m.
• Main Street Car & Bike Show, 1-3 p.m.
• The band Flying Blynd on main stage, 1-3 p.m.
• Cornhole tournament at 4 p.m.
• Journey tribute band Departure at main stage, 8 p.m.
• Mr. and Miss Caboose Contest at main stage, 11 p.m.
Visitors can view the Lonesome Pine Model Railroaders display at the old Appalachia High School library during the festival. Tours of the historic Kelly View School, across from the Powell River Trail parking lot, will be on Friday from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Shuttle service to festival events will be available from the Roy Green Funeral Home, Island Park, the former Appalachia High School, and the Kids Central parking lot. An information trailer also will be available on Main Street near the food vendor area.