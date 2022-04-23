KINGSPORT — As Tennessee’s official online college degree program emerges from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is continuing to focus on a new family nurse practitioner program for rural areas.
In addition, the nonprofit WGU Tennessee, part of the Western Governors University, is beginning to give out its Tenn-K Scholarships in person after two years of virtual awards. Those scholarships give recipients $10,000 or $2,500 for four semesters of online study at WGU Tennessee.
WGU Tennessee Chancellor Kim Estep in an interview in Kingsport Friday said this is more than half the cost of tuition for the online programs in education, as well as degrees in business, health professions and information technology. All four areas include bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Undergraduate programs at the state-endorsed nonprofit online university range from $3,475 to $3,950 a semester, compared to graduate programs from $3,490 to $4,530 a semester.
IN TOWN FOR BREAKFAST
WGU Tennessee sponsored the Fourth Friday Breakfast of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce at the MeadowView, which she said drew close to 200 attendees.
“I’m really enjoying getting back out and doing this kind of community building and outreach,” Estep said in a mid-day interview.
That is in contrast to two years of Zoom and other online events, including the awarding of Tenn-K scholarships in 2020 during the COVID pandemic shutdowns and in 2021 right after tornados hit Middle Tennessee as COVID’s effects lingered.
The Franklin, Tennessee. resident said WGU-Tennessee has awarded more than 8,400 degrees since it began in 2013.
Estep is also regional vice president for the southeast for WGU.
SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERED
The deadline for the Tenn-K scholarship applications for this year is April 30, with applications and information available online at the WGU Tennessee website. It is only one of the scholarships WGU Tennessee offers.
“We will be giving them probably through the summer,” Estep said of the awards, usually 10 a year but sometimes up to a dozen or so a year.
WGU Tennessee last year introduced a new Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program and a Rural Healthcare Scholarship to support nursing students across rural Tennessee.
With this new degree program, WGU Tennessee aims to address the healthcare shortage and growing number of healthcare deserts in Tennessee. In the Volunteer State alone, openings for nurse practitioners are expected to grow 40.7% between 2014 and 2024, adding about 1,740 jobs. This new degree is for students who already have a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree.
The school also has a new psychiatric family nurse practitioner program. Both provide master’s level degrees.
“The opportunity for nursing professionals is projected to outpace all other professionals through 2028, which gives us an incredible avenue to serve our students in Tennessee,” Estep said. “FNPs are an increasingly important backbone of the healthcare system in rural areas; providing more of these highly trained professionals will increase the quality of care in our state while driving down costs.”
ENROLLMENT TRENDS
As for enrollment, Estep said WGU Tennessee has roughly the same enrollment in 2022 that it had in 2020 but with a different distribution. She said education enrollment went up while health care enrollment went down.
Of 4,282 current students statewide, 34.3% were in business, 29.4% in education, 18.8 % in information technology and 17.5% in health professions. Of 8,451 graduates going back to 2013, she said 35.9% were business, 28.1% health professions, 26.6% education and 9.36% information technology.