For 17 days, including 13 with rain and/or snow and sleet and one with a low of 35 degrees, Eric Horton rode a bicycle from Memphis to Kingsport.
"Veterans don't quit," said the U.S. Army veteran and director of veterans services for the Tennessee Department of Workforce and Labor.
Horton had help from fellow veteran Jeff Dent in a chase vehicle and Steve Playl, assistant commissioner in the department's Division of Workforce Solutions, who rode about 160 miles with Horton. Horton and Playl joined local veterans employment representative Scott Vaughn, who works at the American Job Center (formerly known as an unemployment office) in Kingsport, Thursday afternoon at the RCAT for a Veteran Employment Town Hall.
