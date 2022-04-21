HILTONS — Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny will make its pilgrimage to the Carter Family Fold this weekend.
The old-time string band will perform at the Carter Fold on Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny is a seven-piece, old-time string band from Rover, Tennessee. According to the group’s website, the band’s mission is to “relieve stress, give off good vibes and cause a general feeling of well-being in all people, while promoting the awesomeness of old-time music.” The band cites the Carter Family, Gid Tanner, Uncle Dave Macon, the Coon Creek Girls and many other old-time bands from years past as musical influences.
The band is made up of members of the Derryberry and Williams families including Austin Derryberry on fiddle, banjo, ukulele, guitar and harmonica; Brian Derryberry on upright bass and vocals; Conner Derryberry on the banjo, bones and spoons; Emma Jean Williams plays autoharp, jug and vocals; Megan Williams on the washboard, kazoo horn, clarient and vocals; Courtney Derryberry plays guitar, banjo, ukulele and tuba; and Keith Williams (Uncle Shuffelo) on the banjo, tenor banjo and vocals.
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny have won numerous accolades such as old-time band championships at the State of Tennessee Old Time Fiddlers Convention, Tennessee Valley Fiddlers Convention and the Uncle Dave Macon Old Time Music Festival, among others.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Hwy, Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information or for a complete show schedule, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/.
