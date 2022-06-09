BRISTOL – Those in the tourism industry are accustomed to showcasing the best of their city and community. But this year, as it has for the past 25 years, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association’s Pinnacle Awards honored the people behind tourism throughout the region.
“This year we’re celebrating 45 years of Northeast Tennessee Tourism and 25 years of the Pinnacle Awards,” NETA Executive Director Alicia Phelps said at Thursday’s event. “We’ve honored some really amazing projects and people over those 25 years and today we proudly continue that tradition.”
This year’s event, held at Bristol Motor Speedway, saw a record 70 nominations within the award event’s various categories with winners from municipalities and projects to regional individuals.
Kingsport events, individuals and programs tallied eight awards, in addition to Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s two awards for Attraction of the Year and Festival or Event of the Year.
Johnson City events, individuals and programs earned six awards, Bristol received six, Jonesborough tallied five and Greeneville earned two.
The Hands On Discovery Center earned two awards, The General Morgan Inn and Conference Center received one award and Six Rivers Media, the parent company of Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, won one award.
Phelps said this year's entries offered difficult decisions, specifically when it came to the individual awards.
“It was absolutely competitive,” Phelps said. “Honestly, that’s what it’s all about. We want to honor frontline workers, volunteers, partners, vendors. We do this all together and that’s what Northeast Tennessee is so good about.”
Leah Ross (nominated by the Birthplace of Country Music) won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, Jeff Fleming (Nominated by Visit Kingsport) received the Hospitality Leader of the Year Award.
Others included David and Brenda Fox (nominated by City of Kingsport) who received the Volunteer of the Year Award, Wayne Horton (nominated by the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center) with the Frontline Employee of the Year Award, Keith Maultby (nominated by Hands-On Discovery Center) with the Rising Star Award, Connie Deegan (nominated by Visit Johnson City) with the Adventure Tourism Leader Award and USA Raft Adventure Resort with the Adventure Tourism Award.
Phelps also mentioned the impact of tourism, along with Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Mark Ezell, who served as the keynote speaker.
Phelps said Northeast Tennessee offered an economic impact of $911 million in 2019, which was up more than $33 million from 2018. There was a dip in 2020, but the region still produced a $5 million economic impact, she said. According to Ezell, Tennessee tourism was up 9.7% in 2021 over 2019 and $134 million over 2019’s numbers. The state, he said, produced $1.52 billion dollars in tourism dollars across Tennessee in 2021. According to Ezell, that’s why state leaders see tourism as more of a revenue driver from Memphis to Bristol than ever before.
“I don’t have legislators that don’t think tourism is important anymore,” Ezell told the room full of Northeast Tennessee tourism leaders, “because during COVID-19, we lost $300 million to their state budget. And they said, ‘Could you go get that money back, please?’
“If you don’t feel good about what you’re doing in tourism just for the tourism side, that $1.5 billion, half of that goes to education and to help the governor give the biggest package for education in our state’s history. Over $70 million came out of our industry in new money to be able to make that happen — so thank you.”
For more information on NETA, go to https://northeasttennessee.org/. For more on the Pinnacle Awards, go to https://pinnacleawards.net/.