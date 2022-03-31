NASHVILLE — Two East Tennessee post-secondary schools won top honors in the fourth annual Tennessee Board of Regents SOAR Awards Wednesday night.
The Statewide Outstanding Achievement (SOAR) colleges of the year awards went to The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton and Morristown-based Walters State Community College. The College System of Tennessee also honored outstanding students, faculty, staff and supporters.
Walters State, which has a service area including Hawkins County westward, was named community college of the year, and the TCAT Elizabethton, which serves the greater Tri-Cities including Sullivan County, the technical college of the year.
Walters State President Tony Miksa and TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins accepted their College of the Year cups from Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings to take home to their campuses. “These are two outstanding colleges and we congratulate both. We’re so proud of the work that both of you do,” Tydings said.
"This award could not be possible without the unwavering support of the Tennessee Board of Regents and in particular Chancellor Tydings," Blevins said in a written statement Thursday. "Governor (Bill) Lee's support of Career and Technical Education is also paramount to the work all technical colleges across the state are engaged that makes the TBR system the very best in the nation.
Miksa said the award "reflects the dedication and work of our students, faculty and staff" of Walters State, said. “I am so proud of every member of our college family who has remained dedicated to student success, especially during the challenges of the past two years. We are deeply honored and humbled by this award and know that it would not be possible without the tremendous community support we receive from throughout our service area or the leadership of the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state legislature.”
SELECTION CRITERIA
In its selection criteria, TBR said the award seeks to recognize colleges with measurable and significant increases in: on-time degree completion; certificate completion; for community colleges transfer rates to four-year institutions; and progression and completion of underrepresented student populations.
Other criteria included innovative programs that support student success and workforce development with student support services, K-12 partnerships/collaboration and workforce readiness partnerships.
The selection committee also looked at the development of a comprehensive and bold strategic plan to address existing equity gaps and how the college has contributed to state completion goals and system strategic priority areas across the institution.
The College System, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents, is composed of the state’s public community and technical colleges. Launched in 2019, SOAR celebrates the colleges’ outstanding students, faculty, staff, colleges, advisors, benefactors, volunteers and partnerships.
After weeks of college- and regional-level judging that produced 18 finalists, and a final day of interviews and judging Tuesday, the 2022 individual award winners announced at the SOAR Awards Dinner are:
• Community College Student of the Year: Zennia Nesmith, a psychology major pursuing an Associate of Science degree at Chattanooga State Community College
Finalists: Mitchell Grimm, Southwest Tennessee Community College, and Kearra Weiting, Nashville State Community College
• College of Applied Technology Student of the Year: Clifton Alex Floyd, an information technology student at TCAT Shelbyville
Finalists: Amber Ray, TCAT Oneida, and Stephen Segerson, TCAT Crump
• Community College Faculty Member of the Year: Dr. Elvira Eivazova, associate professor of biology at Columbia State Community College
Finalists: Raquel Adams, Southwest Tennessee Community College, and Denise Penzkofer, Pellissippi State Community College
• College of Applied Technology Faculty Member of the Year: James Cochrane, information technology and infrastructure management instructor at TCAT Shelbyville
Finalists: Brent Cherry, TCAT Crump, and Lynn Rimmer, TCAT Knoxville
• Community College Staff Member of the Year: Rob Keel, human resources analyst at Motlow State Community College
Finalists: Drema Bowers, Pellissippi State Community College, and Jennifer Townes, Southwest Tennessee Community College
• College of Applied Technology Staff Member of the Year: Karen Larsen, curriculum and compliance coordinator at TCAT Jackson
Finalists: Cathleen Clark, TCAT Dickson, and Tim Smith, TCAT Jacksboro
• Advisor of the Year, recognizing overall excellence in student advising at a TBR community or technical college: Pedro Martinez, an advisor/counselor for 11 years at Volunteer State Community College
Finalists: Mary Jo Johnson, Motlow State Community College, and Eric Morgan, Nashville State Community College
OTHER 2022 SOAR AWARDS PRESENTED WERE:
• Volunteer of the Year: Regent Danni Varlan, recognized for her 12 years of service as a member of the Board of Regents representing the 2nd Congressional District; as a board member of the Foundation of the College System of Tennessee; for being a mentor, and for her work at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
• Benefactor of the Year: FedEx, recognized for its many contributions to and support of the system and its colleges, including aviation maintenance and aircraft mechanics technology students and programs. FedEx employees also contribute their time and expertise by serving on college advisory boards and the board for the Foundation of the College System of Tennessee.
• Partnership Award: Roan State Community College and Materials and Chemistry Laboratory Inc. of Oak Ridge and President and CEO Barry Stephenson and his wife Lucy Stephenson, for many years of work with and support of Roane State, including creation of the college’s innovative “Labin-a-Box” program that provides STEM kits and lesson plans to local classrooms.
Each of the award winners received a SOAR trophy. All finalists received plaques at a Finalists Dinner Tuesday night commemorating their achievements.
Board of Regents Vice Chair Emily J. Reynolds, who presented the Student of the Year Awards, said students “come to our colleges with a thirst for knowledge and leave prepared to enter the workforce in a job vital to our state or to continue your education. Whatever path you choose, we love the fact that you often come back to your communities as future leaders.”
TBR Chancellor Tydings welcomed all finalists from across the state and congratulated them for their achievements. “You are why we are gathered here tonight. Students are why we exist, why we do what we do every day,” she said. “I’m proud to be part of a public higher education system that is open to everyone who wants to study, work hard and learn. Whether your goal is to train for a career in a year or to continue your studies at a university, we are here for to help you achieve your dream.”
In a recorded video, Gov. Lee offered his congratulations to all. “It’s an honor to celebrate each of Tennessee’s outstanding students, staff and faculty at community colleges and colleges of applied technology all across the state. Our community colleges and TCATs offer a variety of opportunities for Tennesseans and each of these finalists have stood out as leaders who have excelled in their communities. Thank you for all your dedication and congratulations.”
More than 300 students, faculty, staff, supporters, state legislators and other guests attended the SOAR Awards Dinner, presented by The Ayers Foundation, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nashville Downtown.
Special guests at the awards ceremony included former Gov. Winfield Dunn, who in 1972 signed into law the legislation creating the Tennessee Board of Regents system, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Other special guests included former TBR Chancellors Roy Nicks and David Gregory, and board members of the Foundation for the College System of Tennessee.
SOAR is made possible by the following benefactors:
• Presenting Sponsor: The Ayers Foundation
• Hospitality Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
• SOAR Finalists Dinner Sponsor: D2L
• Education Champions: AT&T Tennessee, Denark Construction, Follet
• College Champions: BarberMcMurry Architects, HIP Hues, Milek Media, Orcutt | Winslow Architects
• Friends of TBR: AllianceBernstein
