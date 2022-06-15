BLOUNTVILLE — Richard Blevins’ aviation legacy will officially be enshrined in the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame.
Blevins is the director of Northeast State Community College’s Aviation Technology Department and has been inducted into the hall of fame for his 43 years of “extraordinary leadership in aviation and aerospace,” the TAHF announced this week. According to the release, Northeast State is currently the only community college in Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications.
“Richard Blevins has worked tirelessly establishing the exciting aviation programs at Northeast State Community College,” said Bob Minter, the Tennessee Hall of Fame founder and Kingsport native, in the press release. “He has amazing tenacity and energy, and a unique understanding of the complexities of setting up curricula, and obtaining the necessary approvals in higher education and with the Federal Aviation Administration. I believe the training assets located at the Tri-Cities Airport will do wonders for the airport’s ability to compete favorably for aviation industry growth.”
Blevins has served as the chairman of the Aviation Technology Department at Northeast State since 2015. He established the aviation technology program and has written and instructed more than 30 courses, the release said. The aviation technology program moved to a hangar and state-of-the-art teaching facility with access at Tri-Cities Airport in October 2021. An avionics program is expected to be added in the Fall.
In addition to his work at Northeast, Blevins spent 27 years out of his 43-year career in aviation in the United States Air Force, including service as the group superintendent for the 30th Launch Group, Missile and Launch Vehicle programs. According to the release, Blevins was subsequently the training manager at Bell Flight in Piney Flats for nine years.
Blevins will be inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame at the annual gala on Nov. 5 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Murfreesboro.
Since its start in 2002, TAHF has honored 81 men and women who have made contributions to aviation history. Those inducted are recipients of Tennessee’s highest honor in aviation or aerospace. According to the release, the institution will record their achievements and perpetuate the memory of those enshrined for all time.