KINGSPORT — The PETWORKS animal shelter is closed for the drop-off, viewing and adoption of dogs because of a parvovirus outbreak, but the facility remains open for cats.
Tom Parham, president of the PETWORKS board, said Saturday afternoon that the shelter at 3101 E. Stone Drive will be closed for and to canines for about another week and has been closed almost a week already.
"When you get a case of parvo, it's highly contagious," Parham noted. "We're open, otherwise. We've got cats."
Parham said the shelter has a quarantine area for new animals that has a separate heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to help prevent the spread of parvo and other illnesses.
Donna Davidson, office manager of the shelter, could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon.
Parham emphasized that during parvo outbreaks and other incidents that affect shelter operation, including a January closure because of human cases of COVID-19, the Kingsport shelter cooperates and works with the Sullivan County Animal Shelter in Blountville, which operates separately from PETWORKS.
"We help each other out," Parham said, adding that each shelter will refer folks to the other one when they cannot provide adoption services or allow drop-offs of animals.
PETWORKS is funded and operated by the city of Kingsport.
