NASHVILLE — The committee assisting with the search for the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton has selected two finalists for the position.
One is a current TCAT administrator, the other a retiring school superintendent in Georgia.
Both will participate in public interviews at the college’s main campus May 3, the next step in the selection process, according to a Tennessee Board of Regents news release Friday morning.
The finalists, chosen from among 15 applicants, are David J. Hicks, superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Bremen, Georgia, and adjunct professor at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia; and Daniel “Danny” Ray O’Quinn, vice president of TCAT Elizabethton.
According to two Georgia newspapers, Hicks recently announced his retirement from the school system effective Dec. 31, 2022.
The finalists’ resumes and other information about the search are available for review on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-tcat- elizabethton.
O’Quinn began his career at the college 35 years ago as an instructor of industrial electricity and electronics and formerly headed career technical education for Kingsport City Schools. Hicks is a former secondary school teacher and a current college instructor in Georgia.
INTERVIEWS NEXT MONTH
The May 3 campus interviews with the finalists are open to the public and scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with O’Quinn, followed by Hicks at 10:15 a.m. The interviews will be held in the auditorium of the main campus at 426 Tennessee Highway 91 North, in Elizabethton.
The interviews will be recorded and posted for public review on the webpage above. Members of the public and campus community may submit comments and other feedback via a survey link that will be available on the search webpage at the time of the interviews.
To observe the interviews live online, contact TBR Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources April Preston at april.preston@tbr.edu or call (615) 366-4404 for a video link.
BLEVINS RETIRING
The next president will succeed Dean Blevins, who is retiring in June after nearly 13 years of service as TCAT Elizabethton’s sixth chief executive office in the college’s 57-year history.
After the campus forums, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will review input from the campus community and public, conduct interviews with the two finalists and then make a recommendation to the Board of Regents for a single candidate. The board will consider the chancellor’s recommendation and appointment of the next president at a meeting to be announced later.
The board approved criteria for the next president during a special called meeting Jan. 31. The complete criteria, job description and other information about the search and the college are posted on the search webpage.
After the board meeting, the 14-member search committee was appointed. Chaired by Regent Miles Burdine of Kingsport, the committee also included Regents Wanda Reid and Danni Varlan and representatives of the college’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, community and business leaders.
The search committee reviewed application materials from 15 applicants with a broad spectrum of experiences and backgrounds, conducted interviews with the candidates, and advanced the two finalists to the campus interviews.
TCAT Elizabethton is one of the public community and technical colleges comprising the College System of Tennessee, governed by the TBR.
