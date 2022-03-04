What was your first job?
Waitress at Angelo’s Italian Restaurant on Wilcox Drive in Kingsport.
How did you get your first job?
Put in an application.
How long did you work there?
Summer and through high school until the restaurant closed the Kingsport location.
How much were you paid?
$1 an hour plus tips.
Tell us a bit about the job.
Waited on tables and took food orders. We also did food prep, like set up the salad bar and cleanup after the restaurant was closed.
What did you love about the job?
I liked the wait staff because most of us were high school students. Plus I liked getting tips, always having my own extra spending money instead of asking my parents.
What did you hate about the job?
Taking down the salad bar and cleaning up the kitchen prep area because by then, it was a pretty nasty job.
What do you do now?
I am tourism director for Scott County, Virginia. My job is to bring visitors to the county because the money they bring to the region represents new monies that otherwise would not be spent in Scott County, Virginia. Tourism is all about economic development.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
View every opportunity placed in front of you as a new learning experience. You’ll never know what you can learn if you just open your heart and mind to a new challenge. Be willing to walk outside your comfort zone. Be open to the experience.