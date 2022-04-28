What was your first job? My first job was as a hostess and server at Fishtales & Pigtales in Bristol.
How did you get your first job? I got that job because I had been turned away during an interview at what was my "dream job" at the time, Tractor Supply. I was told I did not look like someone who would work there. Fortunately, I had also been offered a job at Fishtales, and it quickly and easily became my new "dream job."
How long did you work there? 4 years
How much you were paid? I think minimum wage was between $5-$6 at the time, but when I waited tables it was around $3-4 plus tips (which were great!)
Tell us a bit about the job. I loved waiting tables and became such great friends with so many of the folks that worked there. I'm still in contact with a few of them. My boss was Bob Boyer, and he was a great mentor. I still stick with so many of the lessons and examples that he set forth as a small business owner, as well as in customer service and hospitality.
What did you love about the job? I loved serving guests and making sure they had a great dining experience. I also really enjoyed working in the to-go room. The restaurant and beverage industry is fast-paced and really depends on the server, cooks and support staff working together as a team. It was more than just waiting tables; we built relationships with our customers and looked forward to the "regulars," and especially when the NASCAR drivers and teams would come in and eat as well.
What did you hate about the job? I hated working Saturday nights because I always wanted to go out with my friends, or go to car events and cruise-ins. By the time I would get off work, all the fun was over! But, I also wanted a paycheck. My parents have always instilled in me the value of working hard and earning a dollar.
What do you do now? I am the Executive Director for Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? Plan for the future and don't worry about what others think of you. Your plans may not always work out, but it's better to have options and a path you've created for yourself that is in your best interests. I used to be very self-conscious of my southern accent, but I've discovered that instead of worrying about what others think and trying to change the way I speak, to embrace it because it makes me unique and I'm proud of where I came from.