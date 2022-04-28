ABINGDON — A gallon of milk and a gallon of paint soon could be purchased on the same trip to some Food City stores in the greater Tri-Cities.
Or how about bread, milk, a hammer and an electric drill?
Food City officials Thursday announced plans to join the Ace Hardware family of stores. The supermarket retailer will launch their line of Curt’s Ace Hardware stores later this summer at selected Food City locations.
“We look forward to bringing Curt’s Ace Hardware store locations to the communities where we know there is a need,” Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said in a news release. “Given our vast merchandising and marketing experience, I’m confident that our team will do an excellent job managing and operating these locations.”
Food City is evaluating locations in Abingdon, Bristol, Piney Flats, Erwin and Elizabethton, in addition to Mize Farm & Garden Supply Co. in the Washington County community of Gray. Food City recently purchased Mize there.
“We greatly appreciate the support that our loyal customers have shown us, and we want to leverage our Curt’s Ace Hardware brand to better serve the communities where we already do business,” Smith said.
Ace Hardware is known for a variety of products, including Benjamin Moore paints, Big Green Egg, Trager and Weber barbeque accessories, as well as power tools and equipment, hardware, lawn and garden and other home improvement supplies.
The company will share more details as they become available. Visit the company website at foodcity.com for Food City store information, current happenings and company updates.
Headquartered in Abingdon, K-VA-T Food Stores, which is Food City’s parent company, operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, northern Georgia and Alabama.