BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol casino will offer a final hiring event before its temporary facility opens next month.
The Bristol Casino Future Home of Hard Rock will hold the hiring event on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former mall and future casino site at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia. A press release from Hard Rock International says attendees are asked to follow the signage around to the entry for the hiring event.
The event has been dubbed the “Last Call to Coin the Band” before the temporary casino holds its grand opening on Saturday, July 8.
The temporary facility will include approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 870 gaming slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook. It will also feature a Mr. Lucky’s full-service restaurant. The temporary casino is expected to create 600 jobs.
The former mall site will eventually transform into a two-story, 80,000- to 100,000-square-foot casino complete with 2,700 slot machines and 100 table games. The final project, which is expected to cost more than $300 million, will also include two hotel towers, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live venue, a 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue along with multiple restaurants and bars, shops and convention space.
The resort is also slated to offer approximately 2,000 direct, permanent jobs and several thousand indirect and induced jobs. Officials said the project will also generate more than 1,000 construction jobs.
The final project is set to wrap up by mid-2023 to 2024.
For more information on employment at the casino go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/careers. For more info on the project go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.