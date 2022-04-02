KINGSPORT — The PETWORKS animal shelter in Kingsport is closed for the drop off, viewing or adoption of dogs because of a Parvo outbreak, but the shelter remains open for cats.
Tom Parham, president of the shelter's board, Saturday afternoon said the shelter at 3101 E. Stone Drive will be closed for and to canines for about another week and has been closed almost a week already.
"When you get a case of Parvo, it's highly contagious," Parham said Saturday afternoon. "We're open, otherwise. We've got cats."
Parham said the shelter is set up with a separate quarantine area for new animals that has a separate heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to help prohibit the spread of Parvo and other pet illnesses.
Donna Davidson, office manager of the shelter, could not be reached for immediate comment Saturday around 1 p.m.
Parham emphasized that during Parvo outbreaks and other things that affect shelter operation, including a January closure because of human cases of COVID-19, that the Kingsport shelter cooperates and works with the Sullivan County Animal Shelter in Blountville, which operates separately from PETWORKS.
"We help each other out," Parham said, adding that the shelter operations will refer folks to the other one when they cannot provide adoption services or allow drop offs of animals.
PETWORKS is funded and operated by the City of Kingsport, which is in Sullivan County.
