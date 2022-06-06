BLOUNTVILLE — Advanced Call Center Technologies plans to add 650 new jobs to the region.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced in a Monday press release that ACT will establish a location in Kingsport and Bristol, creating 350 new jobs at the Kingsport facility and 300 in Bristol.
“It’s a wonderful day for Kingsport, Sullivan County and Northeast Tennessee as we welcome Advanced Call Center Technologies to Kingsport as well as Bristol,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said in the release. “ACT is very familiar with our area, and I am confident that they will be a great employer and corporate citizen. We are grateful that they chose to locate in Kingsport and will lean forward to help make their transition successful.”
ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider that offers contact center and back-office support services. According to the release, the company also provides sales support, fraud and dispute management, medical claims processing and other services for some of the world’s largest companies, including many Fortune 50 clients. ACT currently has two existing operations in Johnson City, which employ more than 2,000 people in the Tri-Cities.
“We’ve been in Johnson City for 20 years and owe much success to the area’s engaged, talented workforce,” said Hunter Croft, the president & CEO of Advanced Call Center Technologies, in the press release. “The addition of the Bristol and Kingsport locations meets the explosive market demand for skilled customer experience employees and is also a reflection of our appreciation for these thriving communities.
“Our new centers will create more than 650 career opportunities, offering competitive pay and benefits packages, including shares of our employee-owned company. We’re confident that our company culture and values will be a great fit for the hardworking people of Bristol and Kingsport, and we’re proud to join these special communities at a very exciting stage in our organization’s growth.”
The company’s compensation packages feature healthcare and other benefits, paid holidays and time off, bonuses and opportunities for career growth, the release said. The company also recently announced the launch of its Employee Stock Ownership Program, which allows eligible employees to become shareholders in the company.
For more information on ACT, go to https://www.acttoday.com/.