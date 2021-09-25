Virginia Gov. and Appalachian Regional Commission Co-chair Ralph Northam will wind up a statewide economic development tour Oct. 4 with a three-day visit by the commission to Southwest Virginia.
ARC Communications Director Janiene Bohannon said commission members and staffers from the agency’s 13-state service region will come to the Oxbow Center in St. Paul Monday, Oct. 4 for a closed meeting.
A public session will be held at the Oxbow Center on Oct. 5 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a commission tour of recreation and other sites in the area.
Commission members will gather on Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. for a virtual meeting from the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Northam and ARC federal Co-chair Gayle Manchin will join UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry to unveil details of ARC’s Appalachia Envisioned strategic plan.
Bohannon said the Oct. 6 agenda will cover public input leading to the plan, followed by sessions on:
• Preserving and Promoting Our Natural and Cultural Assets
• Sparking Innovation through Entrepreneurial Ecosystems
• Inspiring Strength with Leadership and Community Capacity
The October conference follows Northam’s announcement of three ARC grants for projects in Southwest Virginia. The LENOWISCO Planning District and InvestSWVA will receive $49,875 for Project Trace, which will look at the feasibility of using existing or new app technology to track added value of specialty grain production in the region.
The Virginia Coalfield Coalition will see $1 million for the Buchanan/Tazewell Wireless Communication Job Growth Corridor. The public- private project includes construction of six fiber- connected cell towers to fill cell phone service gaps in that area.
Appalachian Community Capital will receive $1.5 million to help 40 coal-impacted communities with assistance in bringing as many as 15 new businesses and 3,000 jobs to the region.
The Oct. 6 agenda can be found at: www.arc.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Appalachia-Envisioned-Agenda.pdf.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.