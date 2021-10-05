ST. PAUL — Economic parity and opportunity for the Appalachian region were themes of Tuesday’s Appalachian Regional Commission meeting in St. Paul.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam — the state co-chair of the ARC’s 13-governor board — and federal board co-chair Gayle Manchin led the panel of three other governors — Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania in person and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear remotely — and representatives from the nine other ARC states as they heard reports on economic development initiatives in Virginia.
The meeting preceded Wednesday’s unveiling of details for the commission’s Appalachia Envisioned strategic plan. Tuesday’s session touched on three themes of Wednesday’s meeting at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon: preserving and promoting natural and cultural assets; innovation through entrepreneurial ecosystems; and building leadership and community capacity.
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry highlighted the meeting’s venue — the college’s Oxbow Center — as an example of the kinds of economic projects supported by ARC and regional cooperation efforts. The center houses classes, entrepreneurial development programs, and an environmental education and research center focusing on the biodiverse Clinch River ecosystem, she said.
Northam said the ARC has supported ecotourism asset development in Southwest Virginia, but the commission also needs to focus on economic diversity.
“In Virginia in particular, we are focused on creating higher paying jobs through new energy opportunities, advanced manufacturing, value-added agriculture, downtown revitalization, entrepreneurship, leadership and community capacity,” Northam said.
Manchin — wife of West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and the first West Virginian to serve as ARC’s federal co-chair — said the commission region’s 13 states and 25 million people in 420 counties share commonalities beyond their political boundaries as ARC prepares to adopt its five-year strategic plan and anticipates a $210 million federal allocation from infrastructure legislation now stalled in Congress.
“We are being given opportunities today, this year that we’ve never been given before,” said Manchin. “The Appalachian Regional governors working together can be a strong and powerful voice for the Appalachian region. So goes the Appalachian region, so goes your states. So goes the Appalachian region, so goes your country.”
Manchin said the Biden administration understands rural issues. If budget legislation passes Congress with the $210 million ARC allocation, that will mark a $30 million increase from the current budget. Passage of the infrastructure bill could mean another $1 billion over the next five years along with a five-year reauthorization of the ARC.
“We will be talking with each of you, our state partners, on how to best allocate these funds in a way that will have a transformational impact,” Manchin said. “We have helped communities survive. I think it’s time we help communities thrive.”
Other federal funding programs for coal- impacted communities offer more ways to leverage ARC funds, Machin added, noting that money is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“If we don’t use it, shame on us,” Manchin said. “It is way past time for our distressed counties to become competitive, and we can do that together.”
Virginia first lady Pam Northam and United Way of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Travis Staton outlined for the commission how state and regional agencies have tackled early childhood development issues to provide long-term benefits for children as they grow into adults. Childcare availability along with standardized training for providers became critical during the pandemic, Northam said, and the Virginia General Assembly took action to expand availability for working families.
Increased preschool access has been shown to improve educational attainment for students once they enter kindergarten, Northam added. Staton said the United Way of Southwest Virginia has worked with state education officials to help expand home-based and other childcare facilities as the pandemic forced several childcare centers to close.
After the meeting, Maryland Gov. Hogan said federal American Recovery Plan funds have helped ARC states deal with issues including improved rural broadband access and controlling the spread of COVID-19 infections. Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf agreed with Hogan and Northam on the need for broadband expansion.
“We are all rooting for Congress to do the right thing and make sure the infrastructure bill passes,” Wolf said when asked about the impact of that bill’s delay on ARC’s budget and plans.
“We’re looking forward this year to opportunities that we haven’t had before and may never have again,” Manchin said. “It is our mission to bring parity to the region through innovation, partnerships, working together, that collaboration.”