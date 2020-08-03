KINGSPORT — Andy Shaffron is retiring as Appalachian Power’s district manager for the Kingsport area.
He served in the job for more than three years.
“It’s my understanding that a successor has not yet been named,” AEP Appalachian Power spokeswoman Teresa Hall said in an email.
Shaffron is a native of McDowell County, W.Va. He obtained a bachelor’s of science in electrical engineering in 1984 from West Virginia University. Shaffron began his career as an electrical engineer with Appalachian Power in 1985.
Shaffron worked in Oak Hill and Beckley, W.Va., from 1992 to 2000 as area supervisor and line superintendent before returning to Charleston, W.Va., as supervisor of Distribution Systems. Shaffron was promoted to Charleston District line superintendent in 2006 and worked in that capacity until his most recent promotion as Kingsport district manager. In this role, Shaffron managed distribution operations offices in Clintwood, Grundy, Tazewell, Lebanon and Glade Spring, Va., as well as the district headquarters office in Kingsport.
