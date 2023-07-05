The Fischman Gallery in downtown Johnson City will be hosting an exhibit during July featuring the work of local artist Liz Layton.
According to gallery owner Nancy Fischman, “(Layton) is a symbolist painter who utilizes shimmering, opalescent materials alongside water-based pigments as a way to transport the audience to an experience that is interactively unique, depending on light source and physical proximity to each painting.”
She said exhibits like these are important for highlighting the artistic talent that exists in Johnson City and the surrounding area.
Through her exhibit, “Filmed Brilliant with Irregular Rainbows,” Layton uses paintings and dioramas to explore her own personal memories and some of the visual symbols that she associates them with. Some of the subjects she explores include her own ancestry, motherhood, film and nature. Layton also drew inspiration for this collection from naturally occurring sources of iridescence, such as seashells, bubbles, rainbows and butterfly wings.
Her works have been displayed in various cities across the region as well as internationally. When she isn’t painting, Layton teaches elementary school art and also creates music, short films and interactive fiber art under the name Liz the Prophetess.
Layton’s art collection will be on display at the gallery throughout July, with several of her pieces available for purchase.
The exhibit can be viewed at the gallery any time during their regular business hours, which are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N Commerce St in downtown Johnson City, and is free and open to the public.
For more information about the Fischman Gallery, call (423) 430-8441 or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information about Layton and her work, find her on Instagram and Facebook under the name Liz the Prophetess.