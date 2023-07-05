The Fischman Gallery in downtown Johnson City will be hosting an exhibit during July featuring the work of local artist Liz Layton.

According to gallery owner Nancy Fischman, “(Layton) is a symbolist painter who utilizes shimmering, opalescent materials alongside water-based pigments as a way to transport the audience to an experience that is interactively unique, depending on light source and physical proximity to each painting.”

