BEECH CREEK — The Summer Wells family released its Hearts Across the Globe Glimmers of Hope tribute video filled with tributes to Summer from around the world. The video serves a virtual-style vigil and a way for the community to express its thoughts. It was published on the second anniversary of Summer's disappearance.Five-year-old Summer was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021. She would now be seven-years-old.To view the video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld2Oh_QzJfo.