BLOUNTVILLE — Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee have hit raw nerves with education officials and supporters statewide.
However, Lee’s ears surely must have been burning overtime Thursday evening when the Sullivan County school board, board chairman, director of schools and an audience commenter on another subject repeatedly berated Lee for not defending Tennessee teachers.
The incident occurred during a secretly recorded meeting last month with charter school advocate Arnn, president of the private Hillsdale College in Michigan.
BOARD VOTES 7-0 ON RESOLUTION
The board voted 7-0 to approve a proclamation critical of Arnn’s statements, as presented by Mary Rouse.
The Tennessee School Boards Association, Tennessee Education Association and Professional Educators of Tennessee have spoken out in support of teachers and teacher colleges, as did Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski during the Thurdsay meeting.
Earlier in the week, Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse in a news release promoted a Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents proclamation supporting public educators, but Rouse criticized Arnn and Lee directly.
“Shame on you, Gov. Lee. Shame on you,” Rouse, a 31-year educator, said near the end of Thursday’s meeting.
Lee and his representatives have repeatedly defended his record in funding and supporting public education but did not directly address Arnn’s controversial comments.
Rouse was referring to the late June closed-door meeting where Arnn, whose college Lee wants to place 50 to 100 charter schools in Tennessee, said teachers are “training in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country” and that “you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.” Lee didn’t defend teachers or respond to the statements in the video, nor has he done so publicly since.
Under a recent law, charter schools can forcibly take public school buildings that are unused or underutilized, which county school board members said is part of the reason they are looking to get bids on demolishing the former Colonial Heights Middle School and the former Sullivan Middle, the old Sullivan West High, which ceased being used in 2021.
However, no charter schools have yet been proposed for Sullivan County or Northeast Tennessee.
Even Heather Imburgia, a parent who spoke urging the board to reconsider its recent decision to close Innovation Academy as a budget measure, spoke in public comments in support of teachers in relation to the Arnn comments.
JONES: LEE SILENCE NOT GOLDEN
“Sometimes silence is golden. In this case, I don’t think silence was golden for our governor, who allowed our teachers to be put down,” said board Chairman Randall Jones, who like Rouse is a retired educator.
Rouse said she would challenge Lee or anyone to shadow a teacher for a week and see how they are teachers, counselors and nurses, as well as sometimes providing food and clothes. “Yes, you do have to be an expert to teach a child,” Rouse said, adding that teaching is a talent and a calling.
Mark Ireson said he’s glad the school board is standing up for teachers and against Lee’s inaction.
Board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said Lee’s silence shows a “lack of concern and lack of knowledge of what educators do. His wife and son are educators.
“Your job as teachers is the most important job,” Hughes said. “Governor, not so much.”
Matthew Price, whose wife is a teacher and whose father is a retired teacher, challenged Lee to spend a week with a teacher or school administrator.
“Just do the right thing. I think he failed miserably on that account,” Price said.
Matthew Spivey said the whole affair is mangled with plans for school vouchers for charter schools and more charter schools “pushed through” the General Assembly, likening the process to reducing education to “fast-food franchises” of charter schools.
“Public education is not McDonald’s hamburgers,” Spivey said, adding that most people remember the names of their teachers. “Not many will remember Bill Lee’s name in a few years.”
Paul Robinson said he sees teachers fundraise and provide clothes for students, among other things to support them, and that Lee should announce publicly why he didn’t stand up for teachers or apologize.
“It takes a weak man to let our teachers get bashed,” Robinson said. “You’ve got to be called for it (being an educator).”
Robinson added he didn’t get that calling but respects those who did and answered it.