BLOUNTVILLE — Eighteen months ago, 24 students enrolled in Northeast State Community College’s first class for the Aviation Technology program.
Today, the 22 who stuck with the program and have graduated, many getting and others still seeking federal certifications for which the program prepared them, are in a job market where six-figure pay is not out of the question.
Richard Blevins, director of Aviation Technology at Northeast State, said during a trip to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for AirVenture 2022, the largest airshow in the world, he got offers for all 22 graduates, some of whom had multiple offers.
Blevins said he submitted folders about the 22 to 25 companies, all of which agreed to hire the candidates.
“They can leave out in two years with guaranteed jobs” at no cost if they are eligible for the Tennessee Promise or Tennessee Reconnect, said Blevins, who is to be inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame in November and was the hall’s Aviation Person of the Year for 2018.
Friday afternoon’s open house was to mark the Aug. 11 graduations and the October 2021 move of the aviation program from Gray to a refurbished hangar off Runway 27 of Tri-Cities Airport.
A&P CERTIFICATIONS SOUGHT
Three of the students in the first class to graduate are Chris Vicars of Johnson City, Dalton Cordle of Bristol and Steven Fletcher of Mount Carmel, all of whom are going to work for Wysong Enterprises, which specializes in completions of helicopters for specialized use.
A fourth, Nathan Miceli of Maryville, hasn’t applied for a job yet because he is still in the process of getting his airframe certification.
“I would 100% recommend it. The options are just ridiculous,” Cordle said of the program and the opportunities it presents.
Avionics instructor George Carey said the program is perfect for people who want to do hands-on jobs and are willing to make the commitment to the course of study.
“The only thing I didn’t think is good for young people is this is so much, you have to be dedicated,” Cordle said. “You’ve got to want to learn.”
Cordle, 27, went to Northeast on the GI Bill after a tour in the Army, which he points out had nothing to do with aircraft repair or maintenance. He is certified in airframe and in the process of getting certification in powerplant, meaning he is certified in “everything except avionics” or the electronic controls for aircraft.
Vicars, 47, is a former Northeast graduate in machine tool technology, a certified tool and die maker, who said his first certification and experience helped with the A&P certification he has already received.
Miceli, 20, said he plans to seek his airframe certification before seeking a job, likely outside Tennessee, and that he has since moved back to his parents’ home in Maryville.
He went to Northeast with no tuition thanks to Tennessee Promise and said he chose the program because it prepared him for the certification tests as well as gave him an associate’s degree. A similar program at Walters State Community College in Morristown does not grant a degree.
The Northeast program is the only FAA-certified A&P training program in Tennessee.
CAREY IN AVIATION SINCE 1977
Carey, who worked for Moody Aviation in Elizabethton until it went out of business and then for Bell Helicopter in Piney Flats before coming to Northeast recently, said the U.S. certification is valued around the world wherever American aircraft are used. He has been in aviation since 1977.
Vicars, Cordle, Miceli and Carey during the open house got up-close looks at a Cirrus plane with a carbon fiber body from Knoxville, as well as a Bell N407PF helicopter (the PF being short for the Bell operation in Piney Flats) used to try out aeronautical accessories such as a bird-resistant windshields and high visibility doors. Carey worked at Bell for 17 years and also is an engineer.