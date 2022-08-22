BLOUNTVILLE — Eighteen months ago, 24 students enrolled in Northeast State Community College’s first class for the Aviation Technology program.

Today, the 22 who stuck with the program and have graduated, many getting and others still seeking federal certifications for which the program prepared them, are in a job market where six-figure pay is not out of the question.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video