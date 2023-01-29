JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way.
More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday and compete in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
The competition is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ETSU Basler Center for Physical Activity, 1244 Jack Vest Drive. Admission is free for the public.
“This competition is the largest combined robot and drone K–12 challenge to date and will celebrate the students who have dedicated months in preparation for this tough STEM challenge. These kids are extremely tough and STEM ready for the future,” said Dennis Courtney, CEO of STREAMWORKS Education.
The collaborative science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) game format is based on real world challenges. Creativity and innovation are key elements to advancing those disciplines.
The RDL has been designed to provide students with open-ended challenges that allow for creation and innovation by engaging in hands-on design, engineering, and programming of interactive robots and drones. Students are presented with the opportunity to develop real-world connections to classroom learning.
Working with robots in a collaborative game format can be a very powerful tool to engage students and enhance math and science skills through hands-on, student-centered learning.
Through participation in RDL, students develop the essential life skills of teamwork and collaboration, as well as critical thinking, project management, and communication required to become the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers in our global society.
The 2022-23 RDL Bermuda Triangle Challenge, presented by STREAMWORKS, is designed to inspire students to develop a lifelong passion for learning and pursuing educational and career opportunities in STEM fields by implementing real-world STEM-related problems that require innovative and critical thinking to find solutions.
The challenge is centered around real-world aspects of undersea technology. Machine design and collaboration are key to scoring maximum points.
In the 2021-22 RDL “Dragonfly” Challenge, teams retrieved samples from Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. As a result of completing tasks and collecting samples, some unique, never-before-seen samples were found on Titan’s surface.
These samples, extremely time-sensitive, were rushed back to Earth for observation. While the returning space craft was in descent through Earth’s atmosphere, just over the Bermuda Triangle, all signals and controls were lost, which led it straight to a splashdown in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Teams, partnering with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI), are assigned the mission of retrieving crucial samples from the bottom of the ocean floor. While retrieving the sample boxes, WHOI has asked teams to maintain connection with Underwater Acoustic Transponders (UAT) and to collect manganese.
The Bermuda Triangle Challenge provides an opportunity for students to build a robot to solve engineering challenges. Students collaborate in a teamwork format to strategically collect scoring elements and solve math and science questions.
The RDL emphasizes the importance of programming through drone technology. In this year’s challenge, drones maintain continuous connection with beacons through sensors and solve STEM questions via broadcasting live video back to the driver stations for student-developed solutions. Students need to work together to write the code for the drone to successfully complete these tasks.
The RDL implements Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) through the completion of grade-appropriate science and math questions.
In addition, STREAMWORKS will debut its newest lineup of STEM initiatives, Robot Drone League Jr. The RDL Jr. competition involves K–5 grade levels and is played on a smaller field than regular RDL. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is sponsored by Ballad Health, the Niswonger Foundation, the ETSU Research Corporation, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Valley Robotics and ETSU.
For more information, go online to www.robotdroneleague.com or contact event coordinator Dennis Courtney at (423) 579-4083 or email dcourtney@streamworkseducation.org.