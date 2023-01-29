Robot Drone League event last year at Bulls Gap Schools

Left to right, a student at a Robot Drone League event in 2022 and Dennis Courtney, who heads the STREAMWORKS group. This occurred at Bulls Gap School in Hawkins County.

 CONTRIBUTED/STREAMWORKS

JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way.

More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday and compete in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.

Robot Drone League

