EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College’s equestrian facility footprint is about to get bigger.
On Monday, the College celebrated the announcement of a $2 million donation from The Bill Gatton Foundation towards Emory & Henry’s upcoming equestrian center. The project is set to replace its current facility at Exit 10. The new center’s indoor riding arena will be named The Bill Gatton Grand Arena in honor of the gift presented to the Collective Connections Campaign at the college.
“This gift signifies the kick off to our campaign to expand our student services and engagement to the corners of Exit 26 on Interstate I-81,” said John W. Wells, the president of Emory & Henry College, in a press release from the school. “We are honored to have the support of The Bill Gatton Foundation. Mr. Gatton was a true leader who helped develop the regions of Southwest Virginia and Upper East Tennessee and improve the lives of all who live here. The college hopes to carry the torch toward continued prosperity for our students and the community.”
The Project
The equestrian center project is estimated to cost approximately $20 million, according to school officials, and will be located adjacent to the college campus on Interstate 81, at Exit 26.
“A new equestrian center at Exit 26 would replace the aging facility at Exit 26 and keep our Emory campus students from having to drive to Exit 10 a couple of times daily,” said Mark R. Graham, Emory’s vice president for administration and general counsel. “A new state-of-the-art facility would be more fitting for a national championship equestrian team.”
The facilities will include arena space, stalls, classrooms and conference areas, spectator seating, paddocks, tack rooms and space for the Schools horses as well as room to board student horses, among other features, school officials said. Jennifer Pearce, the college’s vice president for enrollment management and external affairs, told Bristol Now The three 18,600-foot stable buildings will include 34 stalls each for a total of 102 stalls. The center is set to total 146,695 square feet.
The school plans to break ground in 2024 and is currently in the design phase, according to Pearce. The Schools website says the facility design was created by specialty equestrian architect Joseph Martinolich from Lexington, Kentucky. Construction is estimated to take two to three years. Officials said the center will sit on 63 acres on the property, which is owned by Emory & Henry.
The current facility at Exit 10 includes indoor and outdoor arenas and a cross-country course suitable for competitions and hands-on training on 120 acres. According to the College’s website, the Emory & Henry’s current facility offers student access to 50 school horses, but students are welcome to bring their own horses when space is available. The School’s website says the current facility also includes 10 large paddocks, four tack rooms, USA Equestrian regulation jumps, more than 80 box stalls, two inside wash stalls with hot and cold water as well as two outside wash stalls. According to the website, plans are being discussed to incorporate the Exit 10 facility for additional equestrian programming.
The legacy continues
According to Emory & Henry officials, the donation from The Bill Gatton Foundation is Emory & Henry’s largest toward the Collective Connections Campaign to date, which secures funds for the college’s student projects. Officials also added in last week’s release that the gift also represents the late Gatton’s support of Virginia Intermont’s prior program and facility, officials said, which now is a part of Emory & Henry.
“Seeing the vision of a new equine center come to life is exciting for us at the foundation,” said Danny L. Dunn, trustee with The Bill Gatton Foundation, in the press release. “The students at Emory and Henry who are in this program are excellent students and we feel this initiative will positively affect their educational pursuits and their future professional life. We also feel this initiative will impact economic development and attract solid talent to the region. We are pleased to be part of the successes happening at Emory & Henry.”
Emory & Henry took over Virginia Intermont’s equestrian facility, located at Exit 10, when VI closed in 2014. The facility, now dubbed Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College, has seen a combined total of 22 national championships over the years. A new Equine Assisted Therapy major was introduced in 2020. The college also offers a minor in Animal Science.
For the past two enrollment cycles, the equestrian program at Emory & Henry has seen an “overwhelming amount of interest and some segments have reached capacity,” the release said. According to the college, students from 27 states currently represent the program and bring diversity to the college and the region.
Other changes at Exit 26
An equestrian center isn’t the only upcoming project for the Southwest Virginia college.
In late January, members of the Emory & Henry’s executive committee of the College's board of trustees unanimously approved constructing a new equestrian center and a new multi-sport complex for track and field, soccer and lacrosse.
“The new equestrian center and multi-sport complex is part of our strategic plan to enhance the Emory & Henry brand along the heavily traveled I-81 corridor from Bristol to Marion,” Graham told Bristol Now.
The multi-sport complex will host track and field competitions on a nine-lane track and includes an adjacent grass competition field, with room for a soccer field on the interior of the track, Graham said. The complex would provide competition and practice space for the soccer and rugby teams, the website said, and possibly lacrosse in the future.
The estimated cost for phase 1 of the project is $15 million. Graham added that Phase 2 “could include moving our baseball and softball fields to Exit 26 in the future.”
The new projects come after school saw record enrollment in 2022. Its athletics also transitioned to NCAA Division II and joined the South Atlantic Conference for the 2022-23 academic year and added new schools of business and nursing, and expanded programs at its Health Sciences campus in Marion, Virginia.
For more information on the equestrian center and sports complex, go to https://www.gowasps.com/general/2021-22/releases/20220204gwv3o5.