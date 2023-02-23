EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College’s equestrian facility footprint is about to get bigger.

The future equestrian center will include the Bill Gatton Grand Arena in honor of the late business leader.

On Monday, the College celebrated the announcement of a $2 million donation from The Bill Gatton Foundation towards Emory & Henry’s upcoming equestrian center. The project is set to replace its current facility at Exit 10. The new center’s indoor riding arena will be named The Bill Gatton Grand Arena in honor of the gift presented to the Collective Connections Campaign at the college.

The future equestrian center will sit on 63 acres and will be located adjacent to the Emory & Henry campus in Emory, Virginia.
Equestrian students will have the option of utilizing the school's 50 horses at the facility or boarding their own horse at the future facility, which is currently an option at Emory & Henry's equestrian center at Exit 10, formerly part of Virginia Interment before it closed in 2014.
Emory & Henry students joined in celebrating the announcement of the largest donation so far towards the future equestrian center — $2 million from The Bill Gatton Foundation.
The multi-sports complex is also set for construction at Exit 26.

