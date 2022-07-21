BLOUNTVILLE — Lakeway Christian Schools has increased its offer for Sullivan County Schools' former Colonial Heights Middle school to $2 million.
The private Christian school is still seeking the property for Tri-Cities Christian Academy after prior offers of $1.6 million and $1.8 million.
BOONES CREEK ACADEMY TO OPEN IN FALL
What's more, the private school's head said Lakeway has purchased the former Three Rivers District Ministry Center, which belonged to the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC), at 110 Mary St., Johnson City.
The former Methodist facility is to become home to the new grades pre-K-2 Boones Creek Academy, a new part of the Tri-Cities Christian Academy family, starting this fall probably after Labor Day. Classes before then would be held in a local church, the Lakeway leader said.
Lakeway also continues site preparation work on a new Tri-Cities Christian Academy site near Exit 56 of Interstate 81, a Sullivan County site with a Jonesborough address but abutting Kingsport on one side and Washington County on the other.
The original plan was to make that site a pre-K-12 facility and renovate the existing Tri-Cities Christian near Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville into an elementary school, but since then two more sites have come into play.
LAKEWAY STILL EYES COLONIAL HEIGHTS
"We feel like it (Colonial Heights) can be used" with renovations and repairs, the Rev. Bob Brown, executive director of Lakeway Christian Schools, said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon from White Pine.
"The land by itself is not worth it for us," Brown said. "The building on the land is what we want and what we need."
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones confirmed the offer came by letter this week, and Brown confirmed making the offer even though school leaders have said they cannot by law just sell any school directly to a non-governmental agency or group.
"Colonial Heights Middle School and Sullivan Middle will be on the board agenda Aug. 4," Rafalowski said Thursday of a matter already scheduled on the agenda before the Brown letter. Sullivan Middle, formerly Sullivan West High, is also to be considered for demolition, but the land next to Sullivan Elementary to remain in school system use.
Brown said the new school site near Exit 56 in the Tri-Cities Crossing area near Interstates 81 and 26 has been slowed by supply chain issues and likely will not open as planned in the fall of 2024. He added that the Tri-Cities Christian School in Blountville, a grades pre-K-12 facility, is running out of room.
DEED RESTRICTION SAYS NO SCHOOL
The school board last year put a deed restriction on the Colonial Heights property saying that it could not be a school. Coupled with the original restriction allowing residential or school uses only and placed before the facility opened in the 1950s, that would leave only residential use. Jones said he's not sure even an acre of the property could be used for a county emergency medical services station as EMS has suggested.
Jones also has repeatedly said the school board can dispose of former schools in one of three ways: public auction, sealed-bid auction or through a real estate agent.
"I've heard that. Of course I'm not an attorney," Brown said. "I think there is some gray area."
Jones at the July 14 school board meeting said a developer is interested in buying the 16-acre Colonial Heights property to turn it into single-family residential use. However, Brown said he doesn't believe it would be financially feasible for a developer to pay $2 million for the Colonial Heights site with or without a building on it.
"He's not going to bid $2 million on that property," Brown said. "It just doesn't make sense."
However, Jones said the developer likely could put 60 quarter-acre house sites on the property and still have room for access roads.
As for competition, Brown also said that Tri-Cities Christian, which charges tuition, would not draw a huge number of students from Sullivan County Schools, instead drawing students from across the greater Tri-Cities. He said he's followed newspaper articles about the school board's concerns over a Tennessee charter school being able to take over an unused or under-used school facility.
He said Tri-Cities Christian has about 350 students, while the other facilities with Lakeway Christian, a 6-12 facility in White Pine and a pre-K-5 facility in Morristown, have about 1,100 students. He said Tri-Cities Christian is poised for enrollment growth, while the other two are likely to remain with a steady enrollment.