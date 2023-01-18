City manager and mayor talk

Left to right, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt and Mayor Pat Shull chat before the start of Tuesday's Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting.

 RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center.

However, Mayor Pat Shull said he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the city’s Baby Doe lawsuit money.

Jim Goodwin, Sullivan County criminal court judge

Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin speaks at the Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court graduation ceremony last fall at Celebration Church in Blountville.
Stacy Street, criminal court judge for Carter, Unicoi, Washington and Johnson counties

Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street speaks during a meeting with regional sheriffs, lawmakers and mayors at Grace Meadows Farm in this file photo.

Meth Mountain logo

Meth Mountain series logo. The 2021 Kingsport Times News series about drug addiction, specifically to methamphetamine, won awards from the Tennessee Press Association and other groups.

