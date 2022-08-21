KINGSPORT — Prince wanted to party like it was 1999, but Kingsportians were ready to party like it was 1822 at Kingsport’s bicentennial event on Saturday.

Patrons look at a copy of the charter at Kingsport Bicentennial event Netherland Inn

Patrons look at a copy of the charter from 1822. Citizens were given the chance to look over a copy of the old document while signing the commemorative piece in honor of the 200th anniversary.

The Model City celebrated its 200th anniversary of the first Kingsport charter in 1822 with reenactors, storytellers, craft demonstrations, a mock charter signing and more to offer a glimpse at life in 1822.

Dancers at Kingsport Bicentennial event at Netherland Inn

Sabine Hill reenactors perform the Black Nag at Kingsport’s 200th anniversary event. The dance is also known as the Galloping Nag and Horsey Dance due to its horse-like movements.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

reenactors and kids games at Kingsport Bicentennial event Netherland Inn

Sabine Hill reenactors, left, play 1800s games with kids during Kingsport’s bicentennial celebration at the Netherland Inn on Saturday. At right, Glenda Bobalik signs a copy of the 1822 charter inside the inn, where early residents of Kingsport signed a petition asking the state to recognize the town.
Kingsport Bicentennial event pat shull and volunteer

Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull awarded Bobbie Phillips a Mayor's Coin for her work with the Netherland Inn. Shull said the coin is awarded to city officials and "deserving citizens who have done great things to promote our community."

 

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video