Left to right, Kingsport City Schools Board of Education President Todd Golden and KCS Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton strike poses after the Monday, Feb. 13, school board meeting, where the board voted 5-0 to choose interim Superintendent Hampton as the next permanent superintendent. Hampton has been with the school district for 26 years. He was the lone recommendation of the Tennessee School Boards Association among six who applied through the TSBA online portal.
Interim Kingsport Superintendent of Schools Chris Hampton became superintendent-elect in the first 10 minutes of the Monday, Feb. 13, school board meeting. The board opted not to do interviews after the Tennessee School Boards Association is Hampton was the only applicant who met the board's criteria. A contract, negotiated by board President Melissa Woods with assistant from City Attorney Bart Rowlett, is to be presented to the board its its regular March 14 meeting.
Left to right, Chris Hampton, newly named superintendent-elect of Kingsport City Schools, talks with two parents and their son after the Monday school board meeting. The board named the interim superintendent superintendent-elect during the meeting.
Left to right, Kingsport Superintendent-election Chris Hampton and board member Jim Welch during the Monday night board meeting, during which the board made the interim superintendent superintendent-elect with no interviews. He was among six who applied for the position through the Tennessee School Boards Association.
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools bypassed interviews and went straight to choosing a superintendent-elect in the first 10 minutes of Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
And that 10 minutes also included two Kennedy Elementary School students being interviewed by Assistant Superintendent Andy True and then leading the school board in the Pledge of Allegiance.
“I move we don’t even have an interview process. We know what we have,” member Julie Byers said of Chris Hampton, a motion seconded by Vice President Todd Golden.
After assurances from City Attorney Bart Rowlett that the board could move to make Hampton superintendent-elect instead of doing interviews, with his formal appointment subject to the board and Hampton later agreeing to a contract, board member Brandon Fletcher made that idea a motion.
“I believe his interim contract remains in place until the new contract is approved,” Rowlett said, after which Golden made a motion to offer Hampton a full-time contract, seconded by member Jim Welch.
“That’s what I meant to say earlier,” board member Brandon Fletcher said, drawing laughter from the other board members.
“This is moving along nicely,” board President Melissa Woods said after the 5-0 offer vote, something Hampton said he did not expect at the Monday meeting.
“It’s all completely unexpected. Rarely am I rendered speechless, but I am rendered speechless at this point,” Hampton said.
Later, near the end of the meeting, Hampton said he had planned to spend his next weekend or two preparing for an exhaustive interview process. Instead, he said, plans are now to relax and watch some basketball.
However, Fletcher said Hampton has spent 26 years applying for the top position in a series of positions in the school system Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom outlined: six years as a teacher, one years as a counselor, seven years as assistant principal, 11 years as principal and one year as a central office administrator over secondary education.
Back to the first 10 minutes of the meeting, the board voted to to empower Woods to negotiate the contract with input and help from Rowlett.
Rowlett urged board members with recommendations or suggestions for the contract to contact him as he worked with Woods on the draft contract.
Hampton, a Carter County native hold a doctorate, masters and bachelors degrees from East Tennessee State University.
After Grissom said a TSBA screening committee recommended Hampton as the only candidate who met the board’s criteria to become permanent superintendent, the board unanimously voted to forgo interviews and by the same margin made him superintendent-elect.
Hampton, former Dobyns-Bennett High School principal, became interim superintendent Nov. 1 by a vote of the board, replacing Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, who retired Oct. 31.
Hampton is the first superintendent to be appointed from within the system since Richard Kitzmiller, who served 2002-2012. Kitzmiller retired and was replaced by then-Greeneville Superintendent Lyle Ailshie, who resigned in 2017 and was followed by then-Greeneville Superintendent Moorhouse, who came to KCS in February 2018. Dwain Arnold served as interim between Ailshie and Moorhouse.