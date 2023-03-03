BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter will start working for the system March 27, the school board has decided. However, Carter won’t officially become director until current Director Evelyn Rafalowski retires on June 30.

Michael Hughes

Hughes
Mark Ireson

Ireson
Chuck Carter

Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter looks on as the Board of Education finishes its meeting Thursday. The BOE approved him starting full-time effective later this month with prorated pay and other benefits, but his two-year contract won’t officially start until July 1.

