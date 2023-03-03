BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter will start working for the system March 27, the school board has decided. However, Carter won’t officially become director until current Director Evelyn Rafalowski retires on June 30.
In addition, Board of Education Vice Chairman Michael Hughes Thursday night publicly challenged the legality of Mark Ireson serving as both a county commissioner and school board member, citing Tennessee law and past state attorney general opinions.
Ireson maintained he checked with authorities before he ran for the commission in 2022 with two years left on his school board term. The two agreed that Ireson can’t run again for the seven-member school board in the August 2024 election and stay on the 24-member commission under the law.
All this happened at a BOE meeting attended by about 150 people, an unusually high number. Some came to see students and school employees be honored while others supported staff seeking pay increases.
Before the meeting, the panel met in executive session with school board attorney Pat Hull and county attorney Dan Street to discuss current or pending legal matters, as allowed by Tennessee law.
No one would say Thursday night what the closed door session addressed or specifically if it was about the idea Hughes floated for the school board to seek Ireson’s ouster from the BOE or county commission. Hughes said he missed the work session and executive session because of a work conflict.
CARTER STARTING EARLY
The board voted 6-1, with Hughes casting the lone no vote, for Carter to begin employment with the system March 27 to attend a directors meeting in Nashville with Rafalowski.
Carter, who sat in the audience and along with Hughes helped distribute chairs for the overflow crowd, is to be paid a prorated amount of his annual pay of $130,000 and get all other benefits in the contract, although the contract remains at two years starting July 1.
HUGHES AND IRESON DISAGREE
Hughes said that the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, which in the past has opined the intent of the law was you can’t hold two elected county offices at once, said Sullivan County Attorney General Barry Staubus or County Attorney Dan Street could challenge Ireson. So could the school board, Hughes said.
“If they refuse to take it, an ordinary citizen like me could do it,” Hughes told reporters after the meeting, adding that he had researched the matter for months. “I looked hard because I didn’t want to be wrong.”
Among various laws and attorney general opinions, Hughes cited a state attorney general’s opinion that says a Hardin County school board member with time remaining in that office but elected property assessor in 2000 could not serve in both offices at the same time. Hughes said he already has filed a complaint with the state AG’s office.
“I can’t run again for the (school board position) but I can remain (on the school board) until the end of the current term,” Ireson said outside the health and education building after the meeting. “I disagree with his assessment.”
At the time of the August 2022 election and shortly after, Sullivan County Election Coordinator Jason Booher said Ireson could serve out his remaining school board term while on the commission but could not seek re-election to the school board in 2024.
That’s the same opinion Ireson said he received from various officials, although Hughes said a private attorney and other attorneys he talked with agreed with him.
Hughes, who picked up petitions to run for school board and commission in 2022, also said he was told if he won both he’d have to choose only one. Ultimately, Hughes ran only for re-election to the school board and won.
STUDENTS RECOGNIZED
Rafalowski recognized Sullivan East High School senior Jenna Hare for scoring 2,570 points in her four-year high school career, more than any male or female basketball player in Sullivan County Schools history.
She also recognized West Ridge High sophomore Avery Padgett for making the state swim meet in the 100-yard back stroke and 500-yard freestyle, as well as senior Madison Johnson, who also made the state meet.
Avery later spoke during public comment in support of repairing the out-of-commission Sullivan Heights Middle (former South High) pool even if it cost the $200,000 or more. That’s what maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard told the BOE in the work session a consultant indicated it might cost to repair.
Rafalwski also honored the Sullivan Central Middle girls basketball team for its 28-1 record and multiple accomplishments, including making the sectional final four.
STAFF RECOGNIZED
In addition, she honored teachers of the year Ashli Messer for elementary Shea McClure for middle school and Krystal Wallen for high school. She also recognized Alesia Dinsmore as principal of the year and Angie Buckles as supervisor of the year.