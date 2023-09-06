Gurkan Akalin

Gurkan Akalin will serve as the executive director for the Applied Data Analytics Institute and chair of the Department of Business and Economics.

 Contributed/UVA Wise, Mark Robertson-Baker II

WISE — UVA Wise announced Wednesday morning Gurkan Akalin has been selected as the executive director for the Applied Data Analytics Institute and chair of the Department of Business and Economics.

Akalin will help further develop the college’s newly formed data analytics curriculum and institute in his role. He will also build out the new hospitality and tourism program for the business and economics department along with his colleagues. The data analytics institute will collaborate with local businesses and public entities for consulting needs under his leadership.


