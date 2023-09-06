WISE — UVA Wise announced Wednesday morning Gurkan Akalin has been selected as the executive director for the Applied Data Analytics Institute and chair of the Department of Business and Economics.
Akalin will help further develop the college’s newly formed data analytics curriculum and institute in his role. He will also build out the new hospitality and tourism program for the business and economics department along with his colleagues. The data analytics institute will collaborate with local businesses and public entities for consulting needs under his leadership.
He holds a doctorate in business administration with a focus on management science from the University of Texas at Arlington, a master’s degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Southern California. His research areas include business analytics, managing uncertainty and risks, digital technology use and supply chain management.
Akalin spent 11 years at Eastern Illinois University as the assistant chair for administration and as an associate professor for the Lumpkin College of Business. While he earned tenure and full professorship at the university, Akalin sought a new career goal and purpose.
“After you become a full professor, many people focus on their ongoing research or take things a bit easy and settle down. I wanted a challenge,” Akalin said in a recent news release.
He has been trained as an engineer, and he has also worked in logistics, transportation, financial, energy and information systems; Akalin previously worked as a quantitative and data analyst for Morningstar, an operations analyst at Norfolk Southern Railroads and as an analyst at a Los Angeles logistics company.
He was drawn to UVA Wise based on its unique vision and new strategic plan.
“I was very impressed with the leadership of Chancellor Henry,” Akalin said. “The leadership is innovative, dedicated, focused and aligned with my vision and values. I appreciate the focus on the economic growth of this region as well as the personal growth of the staff and students.”
Akalin’s academic vision is to make “the second wave of data analytics” through artificial intelligence available and accessible to all students in their fields of study and later in their careers.
“Data is everywhere. It is in business, journalism, real estate, farming, transportation, banking. All of us are consumers of data, and we generate data and use data,” said Akalin. “Data is the source that has the answers. Whoever uses data has the knowledge and power in the business world.”
He hopes to develop certificate programs and works to assist both local and regional companies.