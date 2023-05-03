KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee High in Bristol, Science Hill High in Johnson City and other schools statewide were the apparent targets of Wednesday hoax calls about active shooters inside the schools.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the threats, and authorities said the threats appear to be fake.
"TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state," the TBI Tweeted Wednesday.
KINGSPORT
"We are dealing with what is widely believed to be a hoax communication regarding the threat at Dobyns-Bennett High School," Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said in a prepared statement mid-day Wednesday.
"Like other school districts across Tennessee, we are dealing with what is widely believed to be a hoax communication regarding the threat of an active shooter at Dobyns-Bennett," a statement from KCS to parents said Wednesday.
Administration and the Kingsport Police Department, as are other area schools and other law enforcement agencies across the state, are investigating the source of this communication, True said.
"Please be aware that operations at Dobyns-Bennett and all our schools are safely taking place today as usual, as again, law enforcement investigates this apparent hoax," the statement said.
The TBI released a statement Wednesday morning that it is working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls. The message to KCS parents said the calls were placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.
"At this time, none of these reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time," the statement said. "KPD (the Kingsport Police Department) and our school resource officers are on-site at Dobyns-Bennett and do not believe there to be any threat to our students at this time," the message to parents said.
"Law enforcement will continue to be present at D-B as the investigation continues. We are aware of other school districts in other areas that have received similar communication this morning."
In the late afternoon, True put out another state thanking "KCS staff and our partners with the Kingsport Police Department" in discerning "that this was part of the larger hoax that stretched all across Tennessee, and the SROs (school resource officers) and KPD officers that responded to the D-B campus were able to determine that our students and staff were safe.
"Please know that KCS and local authorities continue to monitor the situation and we will support the statewide investigation as we can. As the TBI has stated, at current and to the best of our knowledge, none of the reports of an active shooter in Tennessee high schools have proven to be credible and there is no immediate threat to public safety at this time.
"We do want to thank the KPD and our community for the response to today’s situation. We will continue to stay aware and engaged with this situation to provide the safest environment for our students and staff."
BRISTOL
In Bristol, Bristol Tennessee City Schools spokeswoman Rebecca House said officials were dealing with a similar threat as D-B and other schools.
"A call came into Tennessee High School this morning threatening an active shooter inside the building. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded and is in the process of clearing the building room-by-room to ensure all staff and students are safe," House said in a written statement to the media Wednesday.
Elementary schools and Tennessee Middle School in Bristol implemented a lockdown in response to the situation, House said, but all schools were cleared later in the day.
JOHNSON CITY
According to a statement from Johnson City Schools, the Johnson City Police Department was notified that the report was a hoax before entering the building Wednesday morning.
"Like other school districts in Tennessee, we dealt with a hoax communication regarding the threat of an active shooter at Science Hill High School this morning around 11:07 a.m.," the statement said.
"Science Hill High School was placed on a soft lockdown as authorities responded. The Johnson City Police Department was on Science Hill’s campus in under a minute. Before they entered the building, they learned that the situation was a hoax.
"As a precaution, the building was swept, and it was determined there was no viable threat. Students were released from the soft lockdown around 11:44 a.m. and returned to a normal schedule. None of our elementary schools or middle schools were placed on lockdown, nor were they ever under any threat. There is not an ongoing threat but JCPD will continue to have an increased presence at all schools this week.
"You can expect to see additional law enforcement around Science Hill and our other schools for the next few days. We appreciate our community partners for their prompt response today," the statement said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
In a similar situation on a threat via a different means, Washington County, Tennessee, authorities said they believe an unspecified threat made against Sulphur Springs School on social media was not a danger to students or school personnel.
On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Susan Saylor told the Johnson City Press the office was aware of a threat and, "does not believe the threat to be viable."
Saylor did not provide details about the threat, but said additional officers were present at the school to "ease the minds of community members who have expressed concerns."
"Parents can rest assured that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office knew of the social media rumor, took it seriously and investigated it quickly."
It was unclear if the Washington County social media threats were related to the phone threats made to other schools in the region and across the state.
OTHER SYSTEMS
A response to a call to the the Sullivan County Schools central office indicated no threats there Wednesday.
Multiple East Tennessee media outlets have reported faux active shooter threats at Greeneville Middle and High schools and in Jefferson County, as well as in the Chattanooga area.