Crime logo police lights
METRO CREATIVE

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee High in Bristol, Science Hill High in Johnson City and other schools statewide were the apparent targets of Wednesday hoax calls about active shooters inside the schools.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the threats, and authorities said the threats appear to be fake.

Dobyns-Bennett High School front
Andy True

Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent of administration
Rebecca House

Rebecca House, spokeswoman for Bristol, Tennessee schools

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you