KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee High in Bristol, Science Hill High in Johnson City and other schools statewide are the apparent targets of hoax calls about active shooters inside the schools.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the threats, and authorities said the threats appear to be fake.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you