KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee High in Bristol, Science Hill High in Johnson City and other schools statewide are the apparent targets of hoax calls about active shooters inside the schools.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the threats, and authorities said the threats appear to be fake.
"TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state," the TBI Tweeted Wednesday.
KINGSPORT
"We are dealing with what is widely believed to be a hoax communication regarding the threat at Dobyns-Bennett High School," Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday.
"Like other school districts across Tennessee, we are dealing with what is widely believed to be a hoax communication regarding the threat of an active shooter at Dobyns-Bennett," a statement from KCS to parents said Thursday.
Administration and the Kingsport Police Department, as are other area schools and other law enforcement agencies across the state, are investigating the source of this communication, True said.
"Please be aware that operations at Dobyns-Bennett and all our schools are safely taking place today as usual, as again, law enforcement investigates this apparent hoax," the statement said.
The TBI released a statement Thursday morning that it is working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls. The message to KCS parents said the calls were placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.
"At this time, none of these reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time," the statement said. "KPD (the Kingsport Police Department) and our school resource officers are on-site at Dobyns-Bennett and do not believe there to be any threat to our students at this time."
"Law enforcement will continue to be present at D-B as the investigation continues. We are aware of other school districts in other areas that have received similar communication this morning."
BRISTOL
In Bristol, Bristol Tennessee City Schools spokeswoman Rebecca House said officials were dealing with a similar threat as D-B and other schools.
"A call came into Tennessee High School this morning threatening an active shooter inside the building. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded and is in the process of clearing the building room-by-room to ensure all staff and students are safe," House said in a written statement to the media.
"As soon as the building is cleared, we will notify parents. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a statement that they are 'currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state. At this time, none of these reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.'"
Elementary schools and Tennessee Middle School in Bristol implemented a lockdown in response to the situation, House said.
JOHNSON CITY
According to the Johnson City Press, a sister paper of hte Kingsport Times New, Johnson City Police Department was notified that the report was a hoax before entering the building Wednesday morning.
However, JCPD swept the campus out of an abundance of caution and found no threats. The soft lockdown was lifted at 11:44 a.m. and students were able to return to their normal schedules.
“None of our elementary schools or middle schools were placed on lockdown, nor were they ever under any threat,” school system officials said in their statement to parents. “There is not an ongoing threat but JCPD will continue to have an increased presence at all schools this week.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY
In a similar situation on a threat via a different means, Washington County, Tennessee, authorities said they believe an unspecified threat made against Sulphur Springs School on social media was not a danger to students or school personnel.
On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Susan Saylor told the Johnson City Press the office was aware of a threat and, "does not believe the threat to be viable."
Saylor did not provide details about the threat, but said additional officers were present at the school to "ease the minds of community members who have expressed concerns."
"Parents can rest assured that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office knew of the social media rumor, took it seriously and investigated it quickly."
It was unclear if the Washington County social media threats were related to the calls made to other schools in the region and across the state.
OTHER SYSTEMS
A response to a call to the the Sullivan County Schools central office indicated no threats there Wednesday.
Multiple East Tennessee media outlets have reported faux active shooter threats at Greeneville Middle and High schools and in Jefferson County, as well as in the Chattanooga area.