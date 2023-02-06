NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis.
The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association advertised the position and collected applicants.
Under a contract with the Kingsport Board of Education, TSBA is to present a list of up to three recommended candidates to be interviewed by the board, although the board also can choose to interview other candidates.
The same six were the applicants of record Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, although the deadline was 11:59 p.m. that day. They are comprised of one from Kingsport, two from Virginia, one from Ohio, one from Oklahoma and one from Texas.
As previously reported, the six are:
1. Jaime Cole, former superintendent, Northampton County Public Schools, Machipongo, Virginia.
2. Jerry Gibson, superintendent, Galveston ISD (Independent School District), Galveston, Texas.
3. Chris Hampton, interim superintendent, Kingsport City Schools, and on leave as Dobyns-Bennett High School principal.
4. William Horniak, senior consultant for CM & OE, Maximum Potential Inc., Dayton, Ohio.
5. Kelly Linkenhoker, principal, Radford City Public Schools, Radford, Virginia.
6. Scott Paul, secondary mathematics curriculum coordinator, Oklahoma City Public Schools, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Board of Education's plan is meet with TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom at the board's regular meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
"She will present up to three" TSBA recommends be interviewed, board President Melissa Woods said Monday afternoon. "She and her committee will review all the applicants" to make the list of those recommended for interviews.
The board has been split on the question of having one-on-one interviews with each of chosen candidates, possibly behind closed doors, and/or a joint interview with the chosen candidates by the five-member board in a public meeting.
Supporting the one-on-one interviews and full board interviews were Vice President Todd Golden and members Julie Byers and Jim Welch, while wanting only open board interviews were President Woods and member Brandon Fletcher.
It was unclear at a Jan. 26 work session whether the proposed one-on-one sessions would be open or closed to the public, although Welch and later Golden said they had no problem with others being present to listen to the interviews.
When the last superintendent was chosen, Jeff Moorhouse who was Greeneville City Schools superintendent, consultant Wayne Qualls helped the school board with the search.
No public interviews were done, and the board voted in public to hire Moorhouse after private interviews with no public or media.
At the time, school board officials said Qualls helped tally individual members' support for various applicants that came through Qualls. TSBA used an online portal to take applications and resumes for the six who met the Friday deadline.
Grissom, on the other hand, has said the board should only interview candidates as a body and in public, although City Attorney Bart Rowlett in a letter to the board Jan. 30 said closed interviews with individual board members would be legal, based on a 1999 Tennessee Attorney General's opinion Kingsport sought over such private meetings with a consultant by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Grissom also recommended the board ask the same questions of each candidate, but Golden and Byers said they wanted latitude in asking some questions but not all and/or additional questions.
Grissom could not be reached for comment Monday, but the TSBA office, Woods and Golden confirmed no new applicants met the deadline.
Neighboring Sullivan County, which used TSBA, followed Grissom's advice and had only public interviews with all board members present in a process that resulted in a 6-1 vote Feb. 2 to hire Chuck Carter.
Debra Bentley, a former Johnson City Schools administrator who works for the Greeneville-based Niswonger Foundation, asked the same group of questions to three semi-finalists and in a second round of interviews with two finalists, although board member individually asked additional questions and followup questions.
The questions asked by Bentley were from a list of TSBA-suggested ones and some suggested by county board members.