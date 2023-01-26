Tammy Grissom

Tammy Grisson, executive director of the Tennessee School Boards Association, at the Dec. 14, 2022, Kingsport school board meeting.

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport Times-News

KINGSPORT — The Model City’s five school board members cannot have private, one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee’s open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search.

Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all interviewed candidates should be asked the same questions in the public interviews.

Todd Golden

Golden

Melissa Woods

Melissa Woods.

