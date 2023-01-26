KINGSPORT — The Model City’s five school board members cannot have private, one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee’s open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search.
Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all interviewed candidates should be asked the same questions in the public interviews.
“Boards need to interview candidates with the entire board in a public meeting,” Grissom said Friday in a phone interview from Nashville. “They do not need to do individual interviews with candidates.”
She said the Kingsport Board of Education is a corporate body that as a whole will hire the new superintendent and that one-on-one interviews would “violate the spirit of the open meetings law.”
She also said the board interviews need to pose the “same set of questions” to all candidates — not ask different questions or pick from a list of questions decided upon beforehand.
The BOE had one-on-one interviews when it chose Jeff Moorhouse, former Greeneville superintendent, in 2018 with the help of consultant Wayne Qualls.
However, when the Lewis County school board in late April 2022 interviewed candidates behind closed doors during a search facilitated by Qualls, the board ended up voting again because of what one member called a possible inadvertent violation of the open meetings or Sunshine Law, according to an online article in the Lewis County Herald.
Kingsport board Vice President Todd Golden and members Julie Byers and Jim Welch at a Tuesday night work session indicated support for one-on-one interviews, although Welch said he would welcome folks sitting in on his interview with the three finalists.
That would make for at least 18 interviews: five each times three with individual board members and then three more before the whole board.
BOE President Melissa Woods and member Brandon Fletcher supported having only public interviews by the whole board. Golden is the only board member remaining who was serving when Moorhouse was chosen.
As for the board’s decision on whether to have three interviews in one day or split them among multiple days, Grissom said she will recommend interviews on separate days.
She said that is up to the board, but that the one-on-one meetings really aren’t, even though the three pushing for a hybrid of one-on-one interviews said that is the way corporate interviews are done.
“Eastman (Chemical Co.) is a private company, but the school board is not. The school board has to abide by the open meetings law,” Grissom said.
Woods Wednesday said she reached out to Grissom and Kingsport City Attorney Bart Rowlett, getting an immediate response from Grissom that mirrored what Grissom said in an interview with a reporter Wednesday but no immediate response from Rowlett.
Woods said she believes it may be a few days before Rowlett researches the matter and gets back to her. The Kingsport Times News attempted to contact Rowlett Wednesday morning, but he could not be reached for comment.
The winning candidate would begin work on July 1, with interim Superintendent Chris Hampton’s term that started Nov. 1 ending June 30. Moorhouse retired Oct. 31.